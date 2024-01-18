Barron Trump Stands Tall at Grandmother's Funeral

At the tender age of 17, Barron Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump, stood out as the tallest member of his family at his grandmother's funeral. Amalija Knavs, who passed away at 78 on January 9th, was remembered at a service held at Bethesda by the Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida. Barron's towering 6 feet 7 inches stature was evident as he comforted his father and stood next to his mother, Melania Trump, and grandfather, Viktor Knavs.

The Touching Eulogy

Melania Trump delivered a moving eulogy for her mother during the service. She reminisced about her mother's love for her grandson Barron and expressed the tenderness and dedication Amalija had for him. Donald Trump had previously attributed Barron's impressive growth to his grandmother's traditional Slovenian cooking, a testament to the close relationship between the grandmother and grandson.

Barron Trump: A Unique Presidential Progeny

Barron, who was taught to speak Slovenian by his grandparents, holds a unique position as the first son of a president to have dual citizenship. He was only ten at the time of his father's inauguration in 2017 and has experienced significant growth both physically and personally since then.

A Solemn Farewell

The funeral was attended by about 100 mourners, dressed in black, who walked in silence towards the church, escorted by Secret Service agents. Inside the church, Melania Trump's emotional tribute to her mother highlighted her nurturing nature, impeccable sense of style and unwavering dedication. After the service, the family watched as Amalija Knavs's coffin, adorned with white flowers, was carried out. As the hearse departed, Donald Trump offered a comforting gesture to his wife, Melania, marking the end of a solemn day of farewell.