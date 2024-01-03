Barrington Research Raises Price Target for US Physical Therapy

US Physical Therapy (USPH), a company that operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, has had its price target increased by Barrington Research from $111.00 to $120.00. This translates to a potential surge of 28.38% from the current share price of $93.47. The company’s main business segments are Physical therapy operations and Industrial injury prevention services, with the former playing a major role in revenue generation.

Financial Forecast and Market Position

As of January 2024, US Physical Therapy has a market cap of $1.39 billion, holding the 4552nd position in the list of world’s most valuable companies. The shares of the company have gained a consensus recommendation of Buy from four research firms, projecting an average 1-year price target of $116.00. The company’s recent earnings results have surpassed the consensus estimate, and a quarterly dividend has been announced. Significant changes have been made in USPH’s positions by several institutional investors, including BlackRock Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC, Vanguard Group Inc, Morgan Stanley, and T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc.

Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating

Barrington Research has maintained its Outperform rating for US Physical Therapy, while raising its price target from $111.00 to $120.00. Given the current share price of $93.47, the new price target suggests a significant increase of 28.38%. The rating and forecast are based on in-depth research and communication with company insiders, aiding investors in making informed decisions. However, it is crucial to understand that these ratings are susceptible to human errors.

Financial Performance and Future Outlook

USPH has a market cap of $1.40 billion and an enterprise value of $1.50 billion. The earnings date is estimated to be February 21, 2024. The company has 14.99 million shares outstanding, recording a 15.28% increase in the past year. The trailing PE ratio is 54.04, and the forward PE ratio is 32.94. Over the last 52 weeks, the stock price has increased by +14.45%. In the last 12 months, the company generated revenue of $591.18 million and earned $30.19 million in profits. The average price target stands at $119.00, with a consensus rating of ‘Strong Buy’.