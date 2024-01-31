Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction Breaks Records with 2024 Event

The Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction, a renowned event for collector car auctions, etched a new milestone with its 2024 edition. Held from January 20-28 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, Arizona, the auction presented the largest docket in the company's history. A staggering 2,016 collectible vehicles were sold, with no reserve, generating an impressive $200.9 million in sales.

Record-Breaking Sales and Charitable Contributions

Adding to the phenomenal sales of vehicles, 1,180 pieces of automobilia were also sold for $6.7 million, bringing the total auction sales to a whopping $207.6 million. This marked the most successful single auction in Barrett-Jackson's history, boasting a 100 percent sell-through rate and over 190 world-record auction sales.

High-profile sales included a 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing and a 2018 Bugatti Chiron, fetching $3.41 million and $2.97 million, respectively. The auction also saw seven Corvette Z06s being sold, with a total sales of $1,393,100. The top-selling Z06 was the Chip Miller Z06, which raised $270,000 for charity. The cheapest Z06 sold for $154,000, with the average margin for the six Z06s sold being $52,597.

A Blend of Entertainment and Philanthropy

While the auction was the main attraction, the event also featured concerts by rock legends Sammy Hagar, Foreigner, and Night Ranger. A range of other activities, including a family day, a Pinewood Derby, and the Future Collector Car Show, contributed to making the event a memorable occasion for attendees. The opening night gala was a tribute to law enforcement officers, complete with entertainment, gourmet food, and signature cocktails.

During the auction, four charity vehicles were sold, raising a total of $1 million for various charitable organizations. This philanthropic aspect of the event reflects Barrett-Jackson's commitment to giving back to the community.

Looking Ahead

Barrett-Jackson also announced plans for a Scottsdale Fall Auction in October 2024 and the upcoming Palm Beach Auction in April 2024. The company, established in 1971 and based in Scottsdale, Arizona, continues to lead the way in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, carving its niche in the industry.