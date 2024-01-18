en English
Energy

Barnstable Citizens’ Group to Host Summit on Offshore Wind Development

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 18, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
In the coastal town of Barnstable, a citizen’s group known as ‘Save Greater Dowses Beach’ is preparing to host their ‘Close to the Wind’ Summit. The gathering aims to foster a constructive dialogue on the implications of offshore wind development. Scheduled to take place on January 27 from 1-5 p.m. at the Hyport Conference Center in Hyannis, the event is designed to bring together diverse viewpoints and address the technology, wisdom, and potential risks associated with offshore wind projects.

Exploring Wind Energy from Different Perspectives

As part of the summit’s agenda, a panel of guest speakers, including a 25-year veteran commercial fisherman, will tackle issues ranging from the construction of wind turbines, power transmission, to the potential impact on offshore and onshore communities. The aim is to provide a comprehensive understanding of the subject, creating a platform where different voices can be heard and concerns addressed.

Concerns Stemming from Proposed Projects

The driving force behind the ‘Save Greater Dowses Beach’ group’s initiative are the proposed projects such as the Park City Wind project and the Commonwealth Wind project, which plan to land power cables on local beaches. Chairwoman Susanne Conley stresses that their concerns are not rooted in opposition to clean energy or a denial of climate change. Instead, their advocacy revolves around pushing for development strategies that have the least impact on the environment and local communities.

Inviting Public Participation

The ‘Close to the Wind’ Summit is open to public participation. Local, state, and federal officials are expected to attend, contributing to the diversity of perspectives. The event is being funded through donations, with a suggested attendee contribution of $20. Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP by January 20. For those unable to attend in person, the event will also be recorded and a Zoom link will be provided for remote participation.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

