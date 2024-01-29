Barksdale Resources CEO Set to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

Arizona-based exploration firm, Barksdale Resources Corp., has officially announced that its CEO, Rick Trotman, will be presenting at the upcoming Battery and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference. The event, facilitated by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, is slated for February 1, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.

Interactive Platform for Real-Time Engagement

Notably, investors will have the golden opportunity for one-on-one meetings with the company on February 1, 2, 5, and 6. The conference is designed to provide an interactive platform for investors to engage with the company in real time. Moreover, an archived webcast will be accessible post-event for those unable to attend live.

Pre-Registration and Updates

Online investors are strongly encouraged to pre-register to facilitate seamless participation and to receive timely updates on the event. Barksdale, a rising star in the base metal exploration industry, is recognized as a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company. It is actively involved in advancing several base metal projects in North America, including the Sunnyside and San Antonio projects in southern Arizona, and the San Javier project in central Sonora, Mexico.

Virtual Investor Conferences

The Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) offers a proprietary series of online events designed to allow public companies to present directly to investors, fostering efficient investor access and real-time engagement. As the world continues to grapple with the new normal due to the ongoing pandemic, such platforms are increasingly becoming vital for companies and investors alike.