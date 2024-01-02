BARK, Inc. CEO Matt Meeker to Speak at 2024 ICR Conference

On January 9, 2024, the 2024 ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, will host a fireside chat featuring Matt Meeker, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BARK, Inc., a leading global dog brand. The discussion, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, will be broadcasted live on the company’s investor relations website, investors.bark.co.

The BARK Mission

Founded in 2011, BARK, Inc., is centered around a dog-centric mission. The company is dedicated to making all dogs happy, providing a range of products, services, and content. BARK, Inc., boasts a nationwide presence, offering themed toys and treats subscriptions, custom product collections through retail partners, high-quality meals, and dental care products for dogs.

A Digital Experience

For those unable to attend the ICR Conference in person, the live audio webcast provides an alternative. Interested parties can tune in to the discussion via the internet, accessing the live broadcast through investors.bark.co. Additionally, the webcast will be archived on the same website, providing an opportunity for replay for a duration of 90 days after the presentation.

Looking Forward

The fireside chat at the ICR Conference presents an opportunity for Meeker to share insights into BARK, Inc.’s operations, strategies, and future plans. The discussion promises to be enlightening for interested stakeholders, potential investors, and dog lovers alike. As BARK, Inc., continues to grow and evolve, this event marks an important milestone in the ongoing narrative of this dog-centric company.