Business

BARK, Inc. CEO Matt Meeker to Speak at 2024 ICR Conference

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST
On January 9, 2024, the 2024 ICR Conference in Orlando, Florida, will host a fireside chat featuring Matt Meeker, the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BARK, Inc., a leading global dog brand. The discussion, scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time, will be broadcasted live on the company’s investor relations website, investors.bark.co.

The BARK Mission

Founded in 2011, BARK, Inc., is centered around a dog-centric mission. The company is dedicated to making all dogs happy, providing a range of products, services, and content. BARK, Inc., boasts a nationwide presence, offering themed toys and treats subscriptions, custom product collections through retail partners, high-quality meals, and dental care products for dogs.

A Digital Experience

For those unable to attend the ICR Conference in person, the live audio webcast provides an alternative. Interested parties can tune in to the discussion via the internet, accessing the live broadcast through investors.bark.co. Additionally, the webcast will be archived on the same website, providing an opportunity for replay for a duration of 90 days after the presentation.

Looking Forward

The fireside chat at the ICR Conference presents an opportunity for Meeker to share insights into BARK, Inc.’s operations, strategies, and future plans. The discussion promises to be enlightening for interested stakeholders, potential investors, and dog lovers alike. As BARK, Inc., continues to grow and evolve, this event marks an important milestone in the ongoing narrative of this dog-centric company.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

