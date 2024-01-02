Barclays Reviews Ratings for Evergy and Alliant Energy Amid Market Shifts

Barclays, the multinational investment bank and financial services company, has revised its ratings for two prominent utility companies, Evergy and Alliant Energy. This decision mirrors changes in the firms’ financial prospects and market performance.

Evergy: Upgraded to Overweight

Barclays has upgraded Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) from Equal Weight to Overweight, setting a new price target at $56. This move is primarily driven by the headwinds from the Kansas rate case and the updated earnings growth guidance of 4%-6% CAGR, factors that Barclays believes have largely been factored in. Evergy’s stock has been observed to be trading at about a 12% discount in relation to its large-cap electric counterparts.

At the EEI Conference, Evergy’s management exuded confidence in achieving new growth targets, funding their capital spending plan without requiring additional equity, and ameliorating regulatory relations in the aftermath of the unfavorable Kansas rate outcome.

Alliant Energy: Downgraded to Equal Weight

On the other hand, Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by Barclays from Overweight to Equal Weight, with a new price target set at $53. The downgrade is a reflection of a less robust catalyst path heading into the fiscal year 2024 and the results of the utility’s electric rate case in Wisconsin last December. Alliant’s management is also grappling with an impending rate case in Iowa this year.

Barclays noted that Alliant is trading at a 6% premium over its peers. However, it anticipates that the stock might align more closely with the average of its group, as the optimistic thesis for the company appears to have largely played out.

Positive Outlook for U.S. Utilities Industry

On a broader scale, Barclays has upgraded its U.S. utilities industry outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘neutral’. The utilities sector, along with consumer staples and REITs, stumbled in 2023 but is projected to outperform in the first half of 2024. Barclays anticipates that an increased reliance on intermittent renewables will complicate the supply trajectory, leading to a higher demand for utility services.