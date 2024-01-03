Barclays Downgrades Apple Stock to ‘Underweight’, Wipes $107 Billion Off Market Value

Analysts from Barclays Plc, led by Tim Long, have downgraded Apple Inc’s stock to ‘underweight’, marking a significant shift in the market’s perception of the tech giant. The price target has also been reduced from $161 to $160, a figure below Apple’s closing price of $185.64. The decision comes on the back of expectations for reduced demand for the recently launched iPhone 15 and a perceived lack of compelling features in the upcoming iPhone 16.

A Significant Drop in Share Value

The downgrade resulted in a 3.6% drop in Apple’s shares, a severe blow that erased over $107 billion in market value. Despite Apple’s shares rising around 50% last year and reaching a $3 trillion market cap, there are concerns about its ability to sustain such gains. Increased competition and regulatory challenges present significant hurdles, especially considering the rise of Chinese firms like Huawei Technologies Co. and the government’s scrutiny of foreign-made devices.

Market’s Mixed Views on Apple

Following the downgrade, Apple now holds five sell or equivalent ratings, alongside 34 buys and 14 holds. This indicates a divided opinion in the market, with the consensus recommendation for the stock standing at its lowest since October 2020. The average analyst price target hints at a potential return of only 7.5% over the next year, a far cry from the high-growth expectations traditionally associated with the company.

Challenges Ahead for the Tech Giant

In addition to the lukewarm reception of the iPhone 15, particularly in China, there are expectations of similar weak sales for the iPhone 16. There are also indications of a slowdown in Apple’s services business due to regulatory scrutiny. This combination of factors presents a challenging landscape for Apple, potentially impacting its overall growth trajectory in the coming months.