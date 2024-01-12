en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Barbra Streisand’s Film Company Accused of Misusing Pandemic Loans

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:34 pm EST
Barbra Streisand’s Film Company Accused of Misusing Pandemic Loans

In an unfolding controversy, Barwood Films Ltd., owned by multi-award-winning singer and actress Barbra Streisand, is reportedly embroiled in allegations of misappropriating pandemic relief funds. The company allegedly used $200,000 from a taxpayer-funded pandemic loan designed to prevent mass unemployment—the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)—to pay a groundskeeper at Streisand’s opulent $20 million Malibu mansion.

PPP Loans: A Lifeline for Workers or A Golden Goose?

The PPP loans, granted to Barwood Films in 2020 and 2021, totaled over $200,000 meant for six workers. Notably, the funds were later written off, raising questions about the intended beneficiaries of pandemic aid. While a spokesperson for Streisand strongly refuted the allegations that the funds were used to pay the gardener, reports indicate that he was indeed employed by the company during the time it received the public funds.

Streisand’s Mansion and The Groundskeeper: A Costly Affair?

Streisand, with a staggering net worth of $430 million, purchased the Malibu mansion in 1997. The groundskeeper, employed by Barwood Films, was responsible for maintaining the sprawling gardens of the mansion. The company, registered at the same address as the mansion, qualified as a small business for taxpayer-funded assistance.

PPP Loans: A Broader Context

The PPP loans were part of extensive financial assistance provided to various businesses and artists, including prominent stars like Post Malone and Chris Brown. These stars reportedly received substantial payouts from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, another relief program aimed at aiding struggling businesses during the pandemic.

Streisand Beyond The Controversy: An EGOT Legend

Barbra Streisand, apart from the financial controversy, is an iconic figure in the entertainment industry, with a career spanning over six decades. She holds the coveted status of an EGOT winner—an exclusive group of artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Streisand is known for her views on personal style and self-expression, which she maintains are paramount, regardless of age.

0
Business United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
8 seconds ago
Alkem Laboratories Faces Cyberattack: A Wake-Up Call for Corporate Cybersecurity
On a winter morning, the digital security of a pharmaceutical giant, Alkem Laboratories, was rattled by a cyberattack. The breach, compromising business email IDs of several employees in one of its subsidiaries, culminated in a fraudulent transfer of about Rs 52 crores. The incident underlines an escalating threat of cyberattacks and cyber fraud faced by
Alkem Laboratories Faces Cyberattack: A Wake-Up Call for Corporate Cybersecurity
Free Press Initiative Applauds Tax Holiday for Broadcast Equipment, Calls for Similar Relief for Print Media
11 mins ago
Free Press Initiative Applauds Tax Holiday for Broadcast Equipment, Calls for Similar Relief for Print Media
Zampost to Launch New E-Commerce Platform: A Digital Leap Forward
15 mins ago
Zampost to Launch New E-Commerce Platform: A Digital Leap Forward
Morgan Stanley Settles Block Trading Probe with $249.4 Million Payment
1 min ago
Morgan Stanley Settles Block Trading Probe with $249.4 Million Payment
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
1 min ago
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges
7 mins ago
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
11 seconds
Political Realignments in Pakistan: PPP Gains Ground Ahead of General Elections
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
1 min
Budget 2024 Wishlist: A Strategic Focus on R&D and Healthcare
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: The Best of Gridiron Glory
3 mins
2023 NFL All-Pro Team: The Best of Gridiron Glory
Indian Cricket Team: Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent for England Test Matches
4 mins
Indian Cricket Team: Blend of Experience and Fresh Talent for England Test Matches
Oscar-Winning Actress Jessica Lange Spotted in Rare Public Appearance
6 mins
Oscar-Winning Actress Jessica Lange Spotted in Rare Public Appearance
Mweetwa Warns of More Challenges for Zambian Opposition in 2024
6 mins
Mweetwa Warns of More Challenges for Zambian Opposition in 2024
Indian Badminton Duo Dominate in Malaysia Open 2024 Quarterfinals, Set for Semifinal Clash
6 mins
Indian Badminton Duo Dominate in Malaysia Open 2024 Quarterfinals, Set for Semifinal Clash
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges
7 mins
Tennis Australia CEO Sets Ambitious Targets Amid Challenges
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 mins
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
1 hour
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
1 hour
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
3 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
5 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
7 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app