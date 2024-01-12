Barbra Streisand’s Film Company Accused of Misusing Pandemic Loans

In an unfolding controversy, Barwood Films Ltd., owned by multi-award-winning singer and actress Barbra Streisand, is reportedly embroiled in allegations of misappropriating pandemic relief funds. The company allegedly used $200,000 from a taxpayer-funded pandemic loan designed to prevent mass unemployment—the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP)—to pay a groundskeeper at Streisand’s opulent $20 million Malibu mansion.

PPP Loans: A Lifeline for Workers or A Golden Goose?

The PPP loans, granted to Barwood Films in 2020 and 2021, totaled over $200,000 meant for six workers. Notably, the funds were later written off, raising questions about the intended beneficiaries of pandemic aid. While a spokesperson for Streisand strongly refuted the allegations that the funds were used to pay the gardener, reports indicate that he was indeed employed by the company during the time it received the public funds.

Streisand’s Mansion and The Groundskeeper: A Costly Affair?

Streisand, with a staggering net worth of $430 million, purchased the Malibu mansion in 1997. The groundskeeper, employed by Barwood Films, was responsible for maintaining the sprawling gardens of the mansion. The company, registered at the same address as the mansion, qualified as a small business for taxpayer-funded assistance.

PPP Loans: A Broader Context

The PPP loans were part of extensive financial assistance provided to various businesses and artists, including prominent stars like Post Malone and Chris Brown. These stars reportedly received substantial payouts from the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, another relief program aimed at aiding struggling businesses during the pandemic.

Streisand Beyond The Controversy: An EGOT Legend

Barbra Streisand, apart from the financial controversy, is an iconic figure in the entertainment industry, with a career spanning over six decades. She holds the coveted status of an EGOT winner—an exclusive group of artists who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Streisand is known for her views on personal style and self-expression, which she maintains are paramount, regardless of age.