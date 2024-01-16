Bantam Tools Acquires Evil Mad Scientist, Set to Launch Next Generation Art Machines

Bantam Tools, a leading manufacturer of desktop CNC machines, has proclaimed the acquisition of Evil Mad Scientist, a reputed company specializing in computer-controlled drawing and handwriting machines. This strategic move is designed to fast-track the development of state-of-the-art machines under the newly minted NextDraw brand.
Bantam Tools: Steering Innovation
With this acquisition, Bantam Tools is set to steer the course of innovative art machine production. The co-founders of Evil Mad Scientist, Dr. Windell Oskay and Lenore Edman, will be amalgamated into Bantam Tools' executive team, stepping into the roles of CTO and COO respectively. Their profound knowledge and industry experience will be crucial in developing the next wave of creative machines.
Manufacturing at Peekskill, New York
These cutting-edge products will be manufactured at Bantam Tools' headquarters in Peekskill, New York. The launch is anticipated in spring 2024, providing artists, educators, and innovators with novel methods to create art and teach using computer-controlled technology.
Reliability and Precision: Bantam Tools' Promise
Bantam Tools has always prioritized ease of use, precision, and reliability, thereby catering to a broad audience that includes engineers, designers, students, and artists. The company also underscored its commitment to top-notch customer service and comprehensive product documentation. Lenore Edman, the new COO, will be primarily focusing on maintaining support for the existing customers of Evil Mad Scientist, ensuring an uninterrupted and smooth transition.