Banksy's 'Crazy Horse' Artwork on Car Door Goes to Auction

As the countdown begins for the highly anticipated auction of Banksy's 'Crazy Horse', the art world is abuzz with excitement and speculation. This unique piece, an aerosol painting on a car door, is an original artwork by the enigmatic street artist, Banksy. It is considered a significant piece from his critically acclaimed 2013 New York City installation, 'Better Out Than In'. The artwork is being presented for auction by Julien's Auctions as part of their Street Art sale.

'Crazy Horse': A Fusion of Art and Commentary

The 'Crazy Horse' portrays a scene of stampeding horses threatening a crowd of people, a powerful visual metaphor packed with socio-political commentary. The artwork's title is derived from the call-sign of an Apache helicopter involved in a controversial 2007 airstrike in Baghdad, where two Reuters journalists lost their lives. This poignant piece, layered with symbolism and raw emotion, is expected to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000.

Banksy's 'Better Out Than In' Residency

The 'Crazy Horse' artwork was a key component of Banksy's month-long New York City residency, 'Better Out Than In'. His unique blend of street art and social commentary, often highlighting subjects such as war, capitalism, and poverty, made this residency a landmark event in the world of contemporary art. The car door, bearing the 'Crazy Horse' painting, comes with a paint-splattered traffic cone that was part of the original installation, adding to the piece's authenticity and narrative depth.

The Auction and Beyond

The auction is scheduled for February 15 in Beverly Hills, but eager enthusiasts can already place their bids online on Julien's Auctions website. In a world where Banksy's works face preservation challenges, as evidenced recently by the mural on a U.K. couple's home and a Valentine's Day mural in Margate, the 'Crazy Horse' offers a unique opportunity to own a piece of the artist's legacy.