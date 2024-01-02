en English
Business

Banking Veteran Kristi Foster to Lead Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
Banking Veteran Kristi Foster to Lead Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce

In an invigorating turn of events, Kristi Foster, a prominent figure with a rich background in banking, has been appointed as the new president and CEO of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, a substantial organization with approximately 1,000 business members under its wing. The transition is set for January 8, marking the end of an era under the leadership of Verlynn Best, who made her retirement announcement in 2022.

Banking Expertise to Drive Business Growth

Nurturing her career since 1996 at Pioneer Bank, a now-integral part of Wells Fargo, Foster has been a key player in the banking sector for nearly three decades. Her expertise stretches across commercial loans and mortgage lending, a crucial skill set that promises to fuel the business growth in the Yakima region. Her tenure at Home Security Bank, presently known as Banner Bank, since 2000, further solidified her understanding of the financial dynamics in the business world.

A Community Leader

Beyond her banking prowess, Foster’s community service record stands tall. Her roles have ranged from being the Leadership Yakima director to holding the chair position at the Yakima Chamber. She has also served as the board secretary for the International Footprinter’s Association, showcasing her commitment towards community development and enrichment.

Personal Life and Future Endeavors

Married to Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice, Foster is a mother of five and a grandmother of three. As she prepares to take on her new role as the president and CEO of the Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce, the community awaits her leadership with bated breath. The organization, governed by a board of directors, is expected to thrive under Foster’s guidance and banking acumen, fueling the region’s business growth and prosperity.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

