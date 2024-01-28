BankFinancial Corporation Declares Dividend Payment to Shareholders

BankFinancial Corporation, a leading financial holding company, has declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per common share. The payment, signifying a nod to the company's shareholders, is slated to be distributed on February 23, 2024, and is applicable to shareholders on record as of February 9, 2024.

BankFinancial Corporation: A Powerhouse in the Financial Sector

Operating from its headquarters in Burr Ridge, Illinois, BankFinancial Corporation stands as the parent company for BankFinancial, NA. Traded under the ticker symbol BFIN on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the corporation provides a plethora of financial services, catering to both individual and business customers within the Chicago metropolitan area and beyond.

Its broad spectrum of services includes traditional banking, wealth management, and fiduciary services. On a regional or national level, the company also serves commercial finance, equipment finance, commercial real estate finance, and treasury management business clients.

A Look at the Numbers

As of September 30, 2023, BankFinancial reported a robust financial position. The company boasted total assets of $1.505 billion, total loans of $1.106 billion, and total deposits of $1.276 billion. Furthermore, the stockholders' equity stood at a solid $154 million, underscoring the corporation's stable financial footing.

Forward-Looking Statements and Investor Guidance

Contained within BankFinancial's press release were 'forward-looking statements,' as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements pertain to future events or financial performance, with an advisory note that actual results could differ due to a multitude of factors.

Investors are advised to refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including annual reports and risk factor discussions. These documents, available on both the SEC's website and BankFinancial's website, offer more detailed information and provide a comprehensive view of the company's financial health and future prospects.