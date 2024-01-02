en English
Business

Bank OZK Boosts Quarterly Cash Dividend for 54th Consecutive Quarter

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:37 pm EST
Bank OZK Boosts Quarterly Cash Dividend for 54th Consecutive Quarter

Bank OZK, a Little Rock, Arkansas-based financial institution, has announced an increase in its quarterly cash dividend for its common stock, marking the fifty-fourth consecutive quarter of increases. The common stock dividend has been increased by $0.01, or 2.70%, to $0.38 per share. The dividend is set to be paid on January 23, 2024, to shareholders recorded as of January 16, 2024.

A Consistent Trend of Financial Growth and Shareholder Returns

The consistency in the increase of dividends highlights Bank OZK’s commitment to providing value to its shareholders, depicting the bank’s financial stability and positive performance. Bank OZK is a member of the Russell 3000, one of the largest 3000 companies listed on the U.S. stock markets, and has been included in the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats® index since January 2018, due to its consistent track record of increasing its common stock dividend.

Details of the Dividend Payment

Alongside the common stock dividend, Bank OZK’s Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend for the bank’s 4.625% Series A Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Series A Preferred Stock). The payment for this will be $0.28906 per share, covering the period from November 15, 2023, to February 15, 2024. This dividend is payable on February 15, 2024, to shareholders of record as of February 1, 2024.

Bank OZK’s Dividend Record

With this announcement, Bank OZK continues a trend of increasing its quarterly dividend for 27 years. The company’s average rating score is 2.29 and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, with no sell ratings. Analysts have given a consensus price target of 44.57, with a forecasted downside of 10.4% from its current price of 49.76. The dividend payout ratio of Bank OZK is 25.92, and the company’s earnings are expected to grow by 1.54% in the coming year.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

