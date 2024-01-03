Bank of Italy Tower in San Jose Undergoes Historic Residential Transformation

In a striking display of adaptive reuse, the iconic Bank of Italy tower, a beacon in downtown San Jose, is poised to shed its office space skin for a more residential facade. This significant transformation is a result of a partnership between Canadian property giant, Westbank, and San Jose’s own Urban Community, headed by industry stalwarts Gary Dillabough and Jeff Arrillaga. The duo plans to reconfigure 11 out of the 13 floors of this historic building into residential units, complete with modern amenities and fully updated electrical, plumbing, and mechanical systems.

Reimagining a Historic Landmark

Adding a unique touch to this revamp, the attic level of the tower—nestled just beneath the landmark’s signature spire and cupola—will also be fashioned into a residential area. This move comes at a time when the Bay Area’s office market grapples with challenges such as high vacancy rates and an increasing shift towards remote work. The developers, recognizing these factors, are opting for residential use over offices in their redesign.

A Commitment to Originality

The original renovation blueprint for the Bank of Italy tower featured a spiral exterior staircase and small offices, with plans for dining and retail spaces on the ground floor. Although the staircase concept has been shelved in the current proposal, the developers are forging ahead with plans to create new garden areas and a rooftop restaurant offering outdoor dining. The proposal also includes a comprehensive modernization of the building’s energy systems.

Revitalizing the Community

The transformation of the Bank of Italy tower is seen as a potential catalyst for the revitalization of the tower itself and the vibrancy of the surrounding area, including the Fountain Alley pathway. Despite the inherent complexity and cost of the project, it is viewed as a practical approach that not only preserves but enhances the building’s historic character, ensuring it continues to be a cherished part of San Jose’s architectural identity.