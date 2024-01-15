en English
Bank of America Reports Remarkable Low Staff Turnover in Q4 2023

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:17 pm EST
Bank of America Reports Remarkable Low Staff Turnover in Q4 2023

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Bank of America reported a remarkable drop in staff turnover. The 6% figure is half the bank’s usual rate and lower than the full-year average of 7%. The CEO, Brian Moynihan, reported these figures amidst a backdrop of strategic maneuvers in the bank’s staffing approach and financial performance.

A Shift in Strategy

Last year, Bank of America made a bold move by implementing a semi-hiring freeze. Instead of looking externally, the bank focused on internal redeployment, retraining, and reskilling its workforce. This strategic shift may have contributed to the low turnover rate. Another possible factor could be the lack of alternative job opportunities for employees, keeping them anchored to their current positions. Despite the hiring freeze, the bank managed to onboard 15,000 new employees in 2023.

Workforce Reduction without Layoffs

Interestingly, the total number of employees at the bank saw a reduction from 218,000 to 212,900. This decrease, however, is attributed to attrition rather than layoffs. By managing its workforce in this way, Bank of America managed to sidestep significant severance costs. Cost management through non-replacement of leaving staff might continue, according to Moynihan. A higher voluntary exit rate from employees could further benefit the bank.

Strong Market Performance

The bank’s commitment to its markets business and growth in investment banking share may also have played a part in the low turnover rate. CFO Alastair Borthwick hinted at last year’s market revenues representing a new standard. With a full pipeline of investment banking deals, there’s anticipation of potential revenue growth. This financial stability may have also contributed to the employees’ decision to stay.

Despite the challenges, Bank of America remains steadfast. The low turnover rate, coupled with strategic workforce management and strong market performance, paints a promising picture for the bank’s future.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

