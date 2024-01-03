Bangor’s Maine Woods Housing Project Gets Green Light Amid Controversy

The city of Bangor, in what could be termed a significant development in its housing landscape, will see the resumption of a 60-unit housing project, popularly known as the Maine Woods project. This development comes after the project initially faced a considerable setback due to a judicial ruling by the Penobscot County Superior Court in October 2023.

The Setback

The Bangor Planning Board had approved the project in September 2022, but the Court found the approval process to be flawed, leading to an immediate halt in construction. The Maine Woods project, a sizable housing development, covers approximately 12 acres and is located strategically between East Broadway, Essex Street, Lancaster Avenue, and Interstate 95. It consists of 30 two-story duplexes, each equipped with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The Review and Resubmission

Following the court’s decision, Emily Ellis of Team Properties, the developer, resubmitted the proposal. The revision process was characterized by comprehensive public commentary, with the project undergoing rigorous scrutiny. Local residents voiced concerns over potential issues such as increased traffic, destruction of wildlife habitats, and the pressure on the city’s outdated infrastructure.

The Resolution

However, despite these concerns, advocates for the project underscored Bangor’s acute need for more housing options. The city has been grappling with a housing crunch, struggling to provide sufficient options for families and young people. In line with this, the planning board ultimately allowed construction to resume. This decision aligns seamlessly with the city council’s goal of expanding and improving housing to address the ongoing issues of insufficient housing, escalating rents, and an aging housing stock.