Bandelier National Monument to Close Due to Anticipated Snowfall

In a move that resonates with the safety-first approach of the National Park Service, the Bandelier National Monument, a pivotal archaeological conservatory of Ancestral Pueblo history, will be off-limits to the public on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The closure comes in response to predictions of intensive snowfall that could compromise safety standards for visitors and staff alike.

A Treasure Trove of Ancestral Pueblo History

Nestled on the Pajarito Plateau, the monument serves as a testament to the rich cultural legacy of the Ancestral Pueblo people. It offers an immersive experience, allowing visitors to delve into a diverse array of cultural and natural resources. The monument’s closure, although temporary, deprives the public of this unique opportunity to connect with the past.

Preserving the Past, Protecting the Present

The decision to close Bandelier National Monument, while a disappointment to many, underscores the importance of safety in the face of anticipated extreme weather conditions. The monument, with its impressive scenery, wildlife habitats, and remnants of a volcanic landscape, presents certain challenges during severe weather. The closure is a preventative measure aimed at ensuring that both visitors and staff are not put at risk.

Weathering the Storm

The temporary closure, while disruptive, is not without precedent. The monument had previously been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with all facilities, trails, and roads within its premises off-limits. The National Park Service, tasked with the monument’s stewardship, continues to prioritize safety above all, and will provide updates regarding the reopening of this historical treasure.