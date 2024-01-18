Bam Margera and Dannii Marie Ink Landmark Management Deal with Silverstone Entertainment USA

Silverstone Entertainment USA, an eminent player in talent management and entertainment, has inked a landmark management deal with renowned TV and film personality, Bam Margera, and his fiancée, acclaimed swimsuit model Dannii Marie. The multi-year deal, masterminded by Silverstone's head, Mike Quinn, represents a significant stride in the revitalization of both Margera's and Marie's careers.

Reviving Careers and Brands

The strategic partnership aims to reinvigorate Bam Margera's brand and launch the 'Dannii and Bam, Vampire Mermaid' brand on a global scale. Margera's diverse career spans multiple industries, including television, film, fashion, music, and art, with notable roles in 'Viva La Bam,' 'Jackass,' and the 'Jackass: The Movie' franchise. The deal sets the stage for a fresh wave of content, products, licensing acquisitions, and music collaborations, promising an array of entertainment ventures.

Unleashing Individual Strengths

Dannii Marie, besides her successful modeling career, is known for her fervor for animal rights and her ventures in fitness and dietary coaching. This alliance seeks to leverage the individual strengths of Margera and Marie, with Silverstone and Quinn offering strategic guidance to amplify their brand presence. The objective is to create impactful, innovative, and entertaining content that resonates with audiences worldwide.

Industry Veterans at the Helm

With industry veteran Mike Quinn leading Silverstone Entertainment, Margera and Marie are in experienced hands. Their representation extends to Daniel Greenman & Co and the agency TKO, steered by President Andrew Goodfriend. This robust support system is expected to catalyze the successful implementation of the ambitious plans outlined in the deal.