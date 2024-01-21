Bam Bam: The Charming Gentleman of Susquehanna SPCA

Bam Bam, a 1-year-old canine, has earned the spotlight as the Susquehanna SPCA Pet of the Week on WZOZ. The initiative, which is an effort to connect animals in need with loving homes, is hosted by Allison Hungerford, a licensed Vet Tech at the shelter. Each week, Hungerford introduces a unique animal in desperate need of a forever home, and this week, Bam Bam, described as a handsome and well-dressed gentleman, has grabbed the stage.

A Suave Gentleman Steals the Show

With a charming demeanor and striking appearance, Bam Bam is poised to win over potential adopters. His well-groomed looks and captivating personality make him a prime candidate for anyone looking to bring a new furry member into their family. He's a testament to the shelter's dedicated care and commitment to ensuring every animal is presented at their best, ready to find their forever home.

Adoption: A Personalized Experience

The Susquehanna SPCA invites those interested in meeting Bam Bam or any other adoptable animals to reach out to them via phone at 607-547-8111 to schedule a visit. While walk-ins are always welcome, the shelter encourages scheduling visits for a more personalized experience. This approach allows the potential adopters to spend quality time with the animals, understand their temperament, and make an informed decision about adoption.

Sponsorship: Five Star Subaru

The Pet of the Week initiative is generously sponsored by Five Star Subaru, a company located at 331 Chestnut St., Oneonta, NY. Known for its dog-friendly approach, Five Star Subaru's sponsorship underscores its commitment to animal welfare. It's a partnership that not only highlights the shelter's work but also encourages more people to consider pet adoption, thus creating a bridge between homeless pets and their potential forever homes.