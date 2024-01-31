Baltimore Weather: Clouds, Showers, and a Dash of Sun

Residents of the Baltimore area can expect typical January weather over the coming days. Current conditions in localities such as Cockeysville and Columbia have seen cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s. The Carolina coast's departing system has left some cloud cover, offering little sunshine. However, there is some respite expected with breaks in the clouds forecasted for the following day.

A New System Approaching

Ontario is expected to send a new weather system our way. The system, anticipated to arrive late Thursday night into Friday morning, could bring scattered showers. The strength of the Great Lakes system is expected to be weak, with potential light rain showers. If temperatures drop low enough in the early hours of Friday, residents may witness a mix of wet snow.

Weekend Weather Outlook

The weekend forecast for Baltimore is promising, predicting clear skies and sunny weather. Temperatures are likely to hover in the 40s, providing a respite from the preceding showers. Night temperatures could drop to the 20s and 30s, with light winds and partial clearing.

The National Weather Scene

While Baltimore anticipates a mix of clouds and sunshine, the rest of the country seems relatively calm. However, the West isn't as lucky, grappling with significant stormy weather involving rain, snow, and high winds in lower and higher elevations, respectively.

Looking Forward

Tomorrow's highs in the Baltimore area are expected to reach the 50s, with a slight chance of afternoon sunshine peeking through morning clouds. The next storm system early next week is expected to pass south of the area, with the next chance for rain not arriving until next weekend. So, it seems, Baltimore residents can look forward to a week of mostly stable weather, with some showers and a possible dash of sunshine.