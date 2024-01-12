Baltimore Rallies to Save Virtual Learning Program Amid Funding Uncertainty

In the heart of Baltimore, a compelling rally unfurled before the headquarters of Baltimore City Public Schools. An amalgamation of parents, students, and educators, braved the winter’s chill, their voices unified in a call for the preservation of Charm City Virtual—the city’s virtual learning program. The rally’s backdrop, the looming threat of the program’s dissolution due to the impending conclusion of federal COVID-19 funding, added a sense of urgency to the pleas of the gathered crowd.

Charm City Virtual: A Beacon of Hope Amid Pandemic

Charm City Virtual emerged as a beacon of hope amid the pandemic, offering a lifeline to students grappling with the new realities of learning. The program, which caters to elementary students, was born out of necessity during the height of the health crisis. However, its future now hangs in the balance as the federal funds that have been supporting it are set to end.

A Cry for Sustained Education

Parents of over 300 students currently enrolled in the program argue that their children have a right to a sustained education through this platform. These parents champion the benefits of virtual learning, especially for children with medical conditions or those who face challenges in traditional school settings. Their rallying cry is for solutions to maintain the program, despite the financial hurdles that lie ahead.

The Response from School System

On the other side of the argument, the school system points out that many other districts have already phased out their virtual learning initiatives. The CEO of BCPSS has proposed converting Charm City Virtual into a recognized school for middle and high school students. This recommendation is set for a vote by the school board. As the parents and students plead for the continuation of this program, the final decision rests in the hands of the school board.