Obituary

Baltimore Radio Icon Dave Humphrey Passes Away at 80

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:22 am EST
Baltimore Radio Icon Dave Humphrey Passes Away at 80

With a voice that echoed through the airwaves of Baltimore radio and reverberated in the halls of Maryland’s government, Dave Humphrey, a stalwart in radio broadcasting and public service, has passed away at the age of 80. The loss was announced from his home in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, with the cause of death attributed to amyloidosis, a rare and often fatal disease.

A Resounding Voice in Radio

Hailing from Savannah, Georgia, Humphrey’s illustrious career in radio spanned a quarter of a century, with a remarkable stint as a news anchor on WCBM-AM during the 1970s and early 1980s. His distinctive and resonant voice became a staple of Baltimore radio, engaging listeners in the morning drive time and setting the standard for news delivery. Humphrey’s tenure at WCBM was marked by his anchoring of ‘The Lee Case Show’ and his direction of Baltimore Colts football broadcasts, showcasing his versatility and commitment to delivering compelling content.

From Broadcasting to Public Service

His journey in broadcasting began locally in Savannah, before he moved to Baltimore in 1968, quickly becoming a prominent figure in the industry. Beyond the radio waves, Humphrey was a significant contributor to popular shows such as ‘Coaches’ Corner’ and ‘Braase, Donovan, and Fans’. His foray into public service saw him serve in the Maryland Department of General Services under multiple governors, demonstrating his commitment to his adopted state.

Legacy of a Broadcast Legend

Remembered not only for his deep, resonant voice, Humphrey is celebrated as a role model in broadcast journalism, setting the bar high for those who followed in his footsteps. He leaves behind a legacy of exceptional service to the broadcasting and public service sectors, and his wife of 44 years, Candace ‘Candi’ E. Humphrey. To honor his Savannah roots, Humphrey will be laid to rest at Bonaventure Cemetery – a fitting final resting place for a man who began his journey in the same city.

Obituary United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

