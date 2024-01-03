en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

Baltimore Light Rail Resumes Fare Collection Amid Restoration Efforts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
Baltimore Light Rail Resumes Fare Collection Amid Restoration Efforts

On January 3, Baltimore’s Light Rail fare collection system returns to full operation, with fare payment and pass purchases resuming after a temporary suspension. The suspension was a result of service restoration efforts following a series of technical issues that had plagued the Light Rail service since December 8. The issues, which included punctured electrical conduits and faulty connecting cables between cars, had led to several smoke incidents, prompting the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) to halt the service and initiate an extensive inspection and repair process for the 53 light rail vehicles.

Restoration Efforts and Public Response

The MTA’s restoration efforts are now starting to bear fruit, with 27 vehicles already restored and put back into operation. Three more vehicles were added to the fleet on Tuesday, signaling a gradual return to normal operations. During the restoration period, passengers were allowed to ride the Light Rail service without payment – a policy that comes to an end with today’s resumption of fare collection.

The Light Rail service, a vital transportation artery that connects Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Hunt Valley, has reinstated prices for its services, triggering mixed reactions from riders. Some passengers have expressed readiness for the change, accepting it as part of the system’s return to regular operations. Others, however, have criticized the timing of the decision, interpreting it as a sign of the state’s eagerness to collect revenue, even before the full restoration of the service.

Additional Challenges

As Baltimore’s Light Rail system strives to return to normalcy, the city faces other challenges. Just two days into the new year, several violent incidents have been recorded in Baltimore, adding to the city’s concerns as it navigates the complexities of public transportation and public safety in these challenging times.

0
Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Virgin Galactic Shifts Gears at Spaceport America: Fewer Flights, More Production

By Justice Nwafor

Key Safety Inspection Marks Significant Milestone in India's USBRL Rail Project

By Dil Bar Irshad

Inauguration of the Ningbo-Jinhua Railway: A Game Changer for China's Freight Transportation

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wisdom Marine Group and Synergy Group Form Joint Venture to Enhance Fleet Management

By Waqas Arain

West Coast Expressway Inaugurates Toll Collection at Assam Jawa Plaza ...
@Malaysia · 12 mins
West Coast Expressway Inaugurates Toll Collection at Assam Jawa Plaza ...
heart comment 0
Brazil Records 25% Decrease in New Year’s Traffic Fatalities

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil Records 25% Decrease in New Year's Traffic Fatalities
Toyama Earthquake Leads to Highway Collapse: Recovery Efforts Underway

By BNN Correspondents

Toyama Earthquake Leads to Highway Collapse: Recovery Efforts Underway
Amtrak Seeks Public Input for Union Station Concourse Redesign

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Amtrak Seeks Public Input for Union Station Concourse Redesign
Ascension Parish Launches $13m Roadwork Project To Rehabilitate Airline Highway

By BNN Correspondents

Ascension Parish Launches $13m Roadwork Project To Rehabilitate Airline Highway
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
1 min
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
1 min
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor
1 min
Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor
Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap
1 min
Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased
2 mins
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
2 mins
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
2 mins
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
2 mins
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
2 mins
Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
21 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app