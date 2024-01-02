en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Baltimore City Attractions: Making Cultural Wealth Accessible

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST
Baltimore City Attractions: Making Cultural Wealth Accessible

On the bustling streets of Baltimore City, a myriad of attractions beckon. From the roaring wildlife of the Maryland Zoo to the aquatic wonders of the National Aquarium, the city is a vibrant tapestry of experiences. But, amid the allure of these cultural and educational gems, the question of affordability often rears its head. The president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, Shelonda Stokes, is determined to address this issue, emphasizing the importance of making city attractions accessible to all.

Ensuring Affordability, Ensuring Engagement

Stokes believes in the power of inclusivity, asserting that everyone should have the opportunity to delve into the city’s cultural wealth. She sees affordability as the key to unlocking this potential, allowing families and individuals, regardless of their financial situation, to enjoy what Baltimore has to offer. Her goal is simple: to ensure that the spirit of Baltimore, embodied in its attractions, is accessible to all.

Discounted Discoveries in Downtown Baltimore

One of the initiatives spearheading this drive for affordability is Downtown Discovery Days. During this event, several popular attractions in the Baltimore region offer deals and discounts on admission. This initiative makes it feasible for families and visitors to explore museums, attractions, and even purchase Baltimore-themed merchandise without breaking the bank. The allure of the city’s attractions is no longer overshadowed by hefty price tags, making cultural and educational exploration a reality for many.

The Impact of Accessibility on Baltimore’s Spirit

Stokes’ commitment to affordability and accessibility does more than just open doors to attractions—it fosters a sense of community in Baltimore. By creating accessible opportunities for engagement, Stokes and the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore are fueling the spirit of the city, encouraging participation in its cultural and educational offerings. This not only enriches the lives of the city’s residents and visitors but also strengthens the city’s identity, ensuring that Baltimore continues to be a vibrant and inclusive city for all to enjoy.

0
Society Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

New Year Sparks Donations Surge to Domestic Violence Charity in Pender County

By Hadeel Hashem

Jeffrey Xu Wins Admiration for Responsible Behaviour During Honeymoon Mishap

By BNN Correspondents

Anna Uddenberg: A Provocative Commentary on Digital Age Identities

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand Couple Launches Kick Back to Combat Youth Homelessness

By BNN Correspondents

Fiona Hugues Reveals Her Top Ten Rules for Hosting a Dinner Party in 2 ...
@Food · 11 mins
Fiona Hugues Reveals Her Top Ten Rules for Hosting a Dinner Party in 2 ...
heart comment 0
Aoibhin Garrihy on Sister Doireann’s Surprise Engagement: Family Approval and the Bond of Sisterhood

By BNN Correspondents

Aoibhin Garrihy on Sister Doireann's Surprise Engagement: Family Approval and the Bond of Sisterhood
Chicago Couple Rings in 2024 with First Marriage of the Year

By Shivani Chauhan

Chicago Couple Rings in 2024 with First Marriage of the Year
Philippines’ DoST to Spearhead National Time Consciousness Week 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines' DoST to Spearhead National Time Consciousness Week 2024
From Car Life to YouTube: Woman Shares Free Bathing Tips for the Homeless

By María Alejandra Trujillo

From Car Life to YouTube: Woman Shares Free Bathing Tips for the Homeless
Latest Headlines
World News
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
9 seconds
Colts on the Brink: A Playoff Berth Within Reach Amid Season Challenges
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
10 seconds
Dr. Walter L. Hixson's Analysis of the Israeli Lobby in the United States
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
14 seconds
LSU Gymnastics Team Ready for Season's First Meet Against Ohio State
Glencoe Residents Brace for Fee and Tax Hikes in 2024
16 seconds
Glencoe Residents Brace for Fee and Tax Hikes in 2024
Green Bay Packers Unveil Finalists for FAN Hall of Fame: Fans to Decide the 26th Member
17 seconds
Green Bay Packers Unveil Finalists for FAN Hall of Fame: Fans to Decide the 26th Member
ATU Basketball Teams Gear Up for Crucial GAC Home Games in January
41 seconds
ATU Basketball Teams Gear Up for Crucial GAC Home Games in January
Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition: A Tribute to Audi's Off-Roading Legacy
41 seconds
Audi Q8 e-tron Dakar Edition: A Tribute to Audi's Off-Roading Legacy
The Impact of the January Transfer Window on Premier League's 'Big Six'
48 seconds
The Impact of the January Transfer Window on Premier League's 'Big Six'
OMMA Introduces New Portal for Employee Credential Applications Amid Regulatory Changes
1 min
OMMA Introduces New Portal for Employee Credential Applications Amid Regulatory Changes
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
30 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app