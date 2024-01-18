Ballotpedia Launches Comprehensive Dashboard on Police Collective Bargaining Agreements

Ballotpedia, a respected source for unbiased information on U.S. elections, politics, and policy, has rolled out the Police Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBA) Dashboard, a breakthrough tool that offers comprehensive, accessible information on police CBAs across all 50 states and the 100 most populated American cities. This dashboard, free of email, license, or fee requirements, is designed for anyone seeking dependable, nonpartisan data on topics like police union authority, training, discipline, and accountability.

An Innovative Tool for Reliable Data

The Police CBA Dashboard is a game-changer in its field. It organizes the data through more than 30 questions, allowing users to search the information through various fields such as question/topic, state/city, and text. This feature enables a more nuanced understanding of the complex landscape of police CBAs.

Supplemental Resources for Enhanced Understanding

In addition to the dashboard, Ballotpedia offers supplemental resources like a podcast episode, a video tutorial, FAQs, and a free email series. These tools are designed to assist users in understanding and navigating the intricacies of police CBAs better. The resources are part of Ballotpedia's mission to foster an informed and engaged electorate.

Ballotpedia: A Commitment to Unbiased Information

Since its establishment in 2007, Ballotpedia has consistently shown dedication to its mission of creating an educated and engaged electorate. With over 420,000 articles available on its platform, the nonprofit organization has become a trusted source for unbiased information. The unveiling of the Police CBA Dashboard further underscores Ballotpedia's commitment to providing accurate, nonpartisan data to the public.