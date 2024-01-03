en English
Transportation

Ballard Power Systems and NFI Group Ink Deal for Fuel Cell Bus Expansion

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:54 am EST
Ballard Power Systems and NFI Group Ink Deal for Fuel Cell Bus Expansion

Ballard Power Systems, an industry trailblazer in fuel cell technology, and NFI Group Inc., a renowned bus and coach manufacturer, have inked a new Long-Term Supply Agreement (LTSA). This agreement marks a significant expansion of their longstanding collaboration and paves the way for a greater deployment of fuel cell buses across North America and Europe. The primary focus of this partnership is to roll out fuel cell buses under the flagship brands of NFI, including New Flyer, Alexander Dennis, and MCI.

Commitment to Sustainable Mobility

NFI’s initial order under this agreement includes a minimum of 100 FCmove-HD+ modules, scheduled for delivery in 2024. These modules will power New Flyer’s next-generation Xcelsior CHARGE FC hydrogen fuel cell buses. The scheduled deployments are in various locations across the US and Canada, including California, Manitoba, Nevada, New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The production of these modules will take place in Ballard’s facility in Bend, Oregon, ensuring compliance with Buy America standards.

Meeting the Demand for Zero-Emission Transportation

This partnership is a testament to the growing demand for zero-emission transportation solutions. It also contributes significantly to the ongoing transition towards a sustainable mobility infrastructure. Both Ballard Power Systems and NFI Group Inc. express strong commitments towards this goal. Ballard Power Systems is focusing on delivering fuel cell power for a sustainable planet, while NFI aims to deliver deployment scale volumes of fuel cell buses, especially in the US market.

Advantages of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses

The US market is witnessing a growing preference for hydrogen fuel cell-powered buses. These buses offer several advantages over their conventional counterparts, such as extended range, short refueling times, and cost-effective infrastructure. The partnership between Ballard Power Systems and NFI Group Inc. is poised to capitalize on this trend and drive the transition to cleaner and more sustainable transportation.

Transportation United States
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

