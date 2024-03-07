Baldwin High's Japanese Club Wins 28th Honolulu Festival Mikoshi Design Contest

The Honolulu Festival Foundation has announced Baldwin High School of Wailuku as the victorious team in the 28th Annual Honolulu Festival Maui Mikoshi design contest. This prestigious event celebrates the rich tapestry of Japanese culture by encouraging participants to design a mikoshi, a traditional portable shrine used in Japanese festivals. Baldwin High School's Japanese Club captivated judges with a design that beautifully encapsulates the theme of cultural exchange and support.

Advertisment

Celebrating Cross-Cultural Connections

Baldwin High School's winning entry stands out for its poignant message on the importance of sharing cultures and offering assistance to one another. The front panel features imagery of geta and slippers, symbolizing the journey of different cultures walking together towards a common path, while the staircase represents the challenges faced along the way, enlightened by our interconnectedness. Meanwhile, the design's back and side panels eloquently speak to themes of conservation, interconnectivity, and the bright prospect of the future, with a waterfall nurturing taro plants and symbolizing the flow of knowledge to coming generations.

Unveiling and Parade Participation

Advertisment

As part of their reward, members of Baldwin's Japanese Club, along with an adviser and a chaperone, will have the honor of showcasing their mikoshi design at the Hawaii Convention Center on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. The celebration continues with the Grand Parade through Waikīkī on Sunday, March 10, beginning at 4:30 p.m., where the Baldwin students, accompanied by participants from King Kekaulike High School, will carry the mikoshi. This act of parade participation not only highlights the winning design but also fosters a sense of unity and mutual support among the students from both schools.

History and Theme of the Contest

Since its inception in 2003, the mikoshi design contest has invited Maui schools to present unique designs that resonate with the Honolulu Festival's annual theme. This year's theme, "Walk Together with Aloha, Pass the Baton to a Sustainable and Peaceful Future," is vividly brought to life through Baldwin High School's mikoshi, which emphasizes the significance of cultural sharing, sustainability, and the nurturing of future generations. This theme underscores the festival's commitment to fostering a sense of global community and environmental stewardship through cultural celebration.

This year's mikoshi design by Baldwin High School not only showcases the artistic talents of its creators but also serves as a beacon of hope for a world where cultures can converge, learn from one another, and collectively strive towards a sustainable and peaceful future. The Honolulu Festival continues to be a pivotal platform for promoting cultural understanding, and Baldwin High School’s contribution this year will undoubtedly inspire many to "Walk Together with Aloha."