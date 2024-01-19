Baldwin County's Real Estate Turbulence: Lower Sales, Higher Values

2023 was a challenging year for the real estate market in Baldwin County, with a significant downturn in home sales, primarily influenced by the twin pressures of rising interest rates and rampant inflation. Despite these unfavorable market conditions, property owners had a glimmer of hope as home values persistently climbed.

Declining Sales and Rising Home Values

The total sales volume for the county experienced a substantial decline, coming in at approximately $3.4 billion, which represents a 13.5% drop compared to the previous year's figures. Concurrently, the number of properties sold also saw a reduction, with only 6,868 properties changing hands, down from 8,312 in 2022. However, amidst this slowdown, the median existing-home price reached a record high of $389,800.

Longer Market Times and Limited Options

Properties in Baldwin County remained on the market for longer periods in 2023. The average number of days on the market jumped to 59, a stark increase from the 33-day average in 2022. This rise in the duration of property listings signifies a slowing market pace. High mortgage rates coupled with rising home prices led to limited options and high borrowing costs, thus pricing out lower-income families and making it difficult for first-time buyers to venture into the housing market.

Looking Ahead: 2024 Forecast

This data, sourced from Baldwin Realtors, the local real estate association, paints a picture of a slowing market, yet with a positive aspect of continued growth in home values. The association also discusses the potential impact of anticipated interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. Such a move could reduce the financial pressure on buyers, potentially catalyzing an increase in housing transactions in 2024.