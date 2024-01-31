Bakersfield College to Host 5th Annual Black History Month Conference

In a vibrant display of cultural celebration, the Umoja Community Club at Bakersfield College is gearing up to host the 5th Annual Black History Month Conference. The event, scheduled for Friday, February 2, 2024, promises to be a fusion of educational insights and rich African-American cultural expressions. Set to kick off at 9:30 a.m., the conference will be held at the college's Indoor Theater and is open to all, free of charge.

Highlighting African-American Excellence

The conference aims to celebrate African-American success, and spotlight the excellence and persistence inherent within the community. Umoja, a Swahili word for 'unity,' reflects the spirit of the event - a platform to unite in recognizing and appreciating the achievements of African-Americans. This year's program includes an inspiring lineup of speakers and performers, each bringing a unique narrative of triumph, resilience, and cultural richness.

Noteworthy Speakers and Performers

One of the key highlights of the conference will be inspirational speaker Brian E. Sibley. Known for his motivational prowess, Sibley will share his insights and wisdom, adding a layer of intellectual stimulation to the event. Complementing the thought-provoking discourse will be the mesmerizing performances by the Ballet Djelia Kadi and the African Drumming and Dancing Ensemble, promising to transport attendees into the heart of African rhythm and dance.

A Word from the College's Acting President

Bakersfield College's Acting President, Steven Watkin, expressed his excitement about the upcoming event. He emphasized that the conference isn't just about entertainment, but a unique opportunity to educate by honoring the cultural contributions and achievements of the African-American community. Watkin also highlighted the importance of this event in fostering a sense of unity and appreciation, in line with the Umoja spirit.

The event will also include a breakfast snack and lunch for attendees. However, registration is required to participate, ensuring an organized and well-coordinated experience for all. With its blend of education, entertainment, and cultural celebration, the 5th Annual Black History Month Conference is set to be a memorable experience, further cementing Bakersfield College's commitment to embracing and promoting diversity.