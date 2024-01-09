Bailey Bug: Crafting Capes and Legacy for Wheelchair Users

When Melanie Barrett, CEO and owner of Bailey Bug, began designing capes for wheelchair users in 2019, it was more than a business venture. It was a tribute to her late sister, Bailey, who had battled with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, a type of epilepsy with multiple different types of seizures. Bailey required a wheelchair due to her disabilities and Barrett’s personal experience of sewing capes for Bailey during her lifetime, sparked the inception of the company.

From Personal Experience to Product Development

Barrett’s journey with Bailey Bug gained momentum after she won a product development competition at Wittenburg University. The recognition and support enabled her to translate her personal mission into a viable business. The capes are carefully crafted in Columbus by Vocational Guidance Services (VGS), an organization that employs individuals with disabilities, including those who are deaf. This not only ensures that the capes are made with utmost care and precision, but also provides employment opportunities for those who might otherwise struggle to find them.

Language of Love and Inclusion

Barrett’s commitment to her mission is reflected in more than her product. She has taken the time to learn sign language, breaking barriers and opening channels of communication with her employees. This step highlights her dedication and respect for her team, ensuring that everyone feels valued and included.

Tomorrow’s Vision: Bailey Bug’s Future Plans

Barrett’s vision for Bailey Bug extends beyond the current product line. She plans to collaborate with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a non-profit organization that creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Additionally, she intends to expand their product line to include coats for children in wheelchairs. This expansion aims to provide more variety and options for her customers, while continuing to honor Bailey’s memory.

More than a mere business, Barrett’s mission with Bailey Bug is to keep Bailey’s memory alive and ensure her story continues to inspire others. Through her actions and products, she reminds us that love, inclusion, and respect can create meaningful change and leave a lasting legacy.