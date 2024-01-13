en English
Business

Baggage Fees Bolster U.S. Airlines’ Revenue; A Look at Delta’s Operations

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
U.S. airlines are soaring high with a robust revenue stream flowing from checked baggage fees, amassing a staggering $6.7 billion last year, as per the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. Of this, American Airlines alone chipped in nearly $1.4 billion, accounting for over 2% of its overall annual revenue. This marks a striking shift from yesteryears when bags traveled without extra charges. The recent surge in fees has inflated the coffers of airlines, underlining a new profit-making trend in the industry.

Behind the Curtains of Baggage Operations

The intricate tapestry of baggage handling processes comes to light when one looks at the operations at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Kirk Pilliner, the general manager of Baggage Operations for Delta Air Lines, provides a riveting account of the airport’s baggage management. An elaborate network of over 30 miles of conveyor belts, a dedicated workforce of 2,000, and a fleet of airport tugs work in perfect harmony to ensure the smooth transit of passengers’ luggage. The importance of these efforts is underscored as they guarantee that your bags reach the destination with you. In the past year alone, U.S. carriers have successfully transported more than 470 million passenger bags.

Delta’s Extensive Baggage Operation

Delta Air Lines, commands a noteworthy baggage operation at Atlanta, one of the world’s busiest airports, dealing with approximately 100,000 bags every day. The article presents a captivating behind-the-scenes tour of Delta’s baggage operations, offering insights into the measures airlines undertake to prevent lost luggage and the complex systems they deploy to manage such a colossal volume of baggage efficiently.

Delta’s Financial Milestones

Delta Air Lines posted a record $54.7 billion in revenue in 2023, enjoying a 20% revenue surge from 2022. The company also delighted its employees with a $1.4 billion profit-sharing payout. Delta plans to escalate full-year earnings to $6 to $7 per share and generate a free cash flow of $3 to $4 billion. Further, the company has inked a deal with Airbus for 20 A350-1000s, with an option for 20 more, slated to begin deliveries in 2026. These figures highlight the considerable revenue potential of checked baggage fees and the complex operations required to manage the airline’s fleet.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

