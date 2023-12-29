en English
Business

Baggage Fees: A Billion-Dollar Market for U.S. Airlines Amid Regulatory Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:28 am EST
Baggage Fees: A Billion-Dollar Market for U.S. Airlines Amid Regulatory Challenges

In the United States, airlines have discovered a goldmine in baggage fees, raking in a staggering $6.7 billion last year, as per the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. The kingpin in this lucrative market appears to be American Airlines, which pocketed nearly $1.4 billion from checked baggage fees alone, contributing to over 2% of its annual revenue.

The Great Shift in Airline Revenue

This development marks a considerable divergence from traditional practices where passengers were not charged extra for checked baggage. The escalation in fees has become a vital propellant to the financial growth of U.S. carriers. To handle the multifaceted task of managing passengers’ luggage, airlines have implemented complex systems and employed enormous manpower.

Behind the Scenes at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, for instance, operates an intricate baggage system at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. This system encompasses over 30 miles of conveyor belts, a workforce of 2,000, and a fleet of airport tugs, all committed to moving bags efficiently and ensuring they reach their destinations alongside passengers. In the past year, U.S. airlines, Delta included, managed more than 470 million passenger bags. Delta Air Lines alone moves about 100,000 bags daily through Atlanta’s airport, the busiest in the world. CNBC recently provided a behind-the-scenes look into Delta’s baggage operations, illuminating the efforts taken to avoid lost luggage and the logistics involved in handling such an immense volume of baggage.

Cracking Down on ‘Junk Fees’

While airlines capitalize on this revenue stream, the U.S. government has set its sights on ‘junk fees’ levied by travel service providers, including airlines and hotels. These junk fees encompass airline seat selection fees, resort fees, and excessive cleaning fees. The Biden administration has been endeavoring to clamp down on these fees, pushing for airlines to disclose baggage fees and to prohibit hotel advertising that omits all fees. Companies like Marriott, Booking Holdings, Hilton, Hyatt, and Sonesta have faced lawsuits for deceptive fee practices. California has also enacted two laws to regulate how hotels and short-term rentals disclose junk fees to consumers. Governor Gavin Newsom has signed both bills into law, effective from July 1, 2024. The Federal Trade Commission has proposed a rule to prevent businesses from charging misleading fees and to mandate that the full price be displayed upfront.

Business Transportation United States
