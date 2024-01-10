en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Bader’s Fine Furniture Announces Closure: End of an Era in Shamokin

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:51 am EST
Bader’s Fine Furniture Announces Closure: End of an Era in Shamokin

Bader’s Fine Furniture, a cherished family-owned store in Shamokin, has announced its liquidation and imminent closure. A beacon of service and quality for over 133 years, the store has seen the community evolve, weathered the ebb and flow of the local economy, and remained firmly rooted in its commitment to exceptional customer service. Its imminent closure marks the end of an era, a farewell to a local landmark that has been a part of the community’s fabric since 1890.

A Historic Legacy

Founded by Rueben and Jacob Auker, Bader’s Fine Furniture has seen generations of families pass through its doors. The Shebelsky family took the reins in 1953 and under their stewardship, the store continued to thrive. Sherri Shebelsky, the current owner, is a testament to the store’s legacy. Having started her career at Bader’s in 1977, she has witnessed significant shifts in the area and its economy, all while ensuring the store remained a reliable presence for its patrons.

End of an Era

With Shebelsky’s decision to retire, Bader’s Fine Furniture is set to close its doors. Located at 704 North Liberty Street, the store will commence the liquidation of its inventory on January 11. This coincides with a going-out-of-business sale offering 30-50% off on home accessories and furniture. The four-story building that has housed the store will also be listed for sale, marking the end of an era in Shamokin’s retail history.

A Community Pillar

The store’s closure reverberates beyond its commercial implications. Bader’s Fine Furniture has been more than just a store; it has been a pillar of the community, and its closure will leave a void. Shebelsky expressed her gratitude for the unwavering loyalty and support of the community, which has been instrumental in the business’s longevity. As the doors close for the final time, Bader’s Fine Furniture will leave behind a legacy of dedicated service and community spirit that won’t soon be forgotten.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
9 seconds ago
EQT Unveils New Identity as EQT Private Capital Asia; Ascott, C-WELL Jointly Acquire Singapore Property
EQT’s Asia private equity business has revealed its new identity as EQT Private Capital Asia, a rebranding move aimed at aligning with the firm’s global brand identity and name. The shift occurs a year after the merger with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), but despite this major change, the foundation of its operations remains unaltered.
EQT Unveils New Identity as EQT Private Capital Asia; Ascott, C-WELL Jointly Acquire Singapore Property
NALP 2023 Report: Women Achieve Majority in U.S. Law Firm Associates for the First Time
3 mins ago
NALP 2023 Report: Women Achieve Majority in U.S. Law Firm Associates for the First Time
P3 Energy Solutions: A New Dawn in Energy Systems and Hydrogen Consulting
4 mins ago
P3 Energy Solutions: A New Dawn in Energy Systems and Hydrogen Consulting
Analyst Perspectives on Dycom Industries: A Comprehensive Overview
44 seconds ago
Analyst Perspectives on Dycom Industries: A Comprehensive Overview
Grid Battery Metals Advances Nickel Exploration to Meet EV Demand
2 mins ago
Grid Battery Metals Advances Nickel Exploration to Meet EV Demand
Historical Chronicles of Interest Rates: Insights from a Financial Memoir
2 mins ago
Historical Chronicles of Interest Rates: Insights from a Financial Memoir
Latest Headlines
World News
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
36 seconds
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
2 mins
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
6 mins
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
7 mins
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
9 mins
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
10 mins
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
11 mins
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
12 mins
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
Ramallah Stands with South Africa: A Gathering of Solidarity around Mandela's Statue
13 mins
Ramallah Stands with South Africa: A Gathering of Solidarity around Mandela's Statue
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app