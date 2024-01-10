Bader’s Fine Furniture Announces Closure: End of an Era in Shamokin

Bader’s Fine Furniture, a cherished family-owned store in Shamokin, has announced its liquidation and imminent closure. A beacon of service and quality for over 133 years, the store has seen the community evolve, weathered the ebb and flow of the local economy, and remained firmly rooted in its commitment to exceptional customer service. Its imminent closure marks the end of an era, a farewell to a local landmark that has been a part of the community’s fabric since 1890.

A Historic Legacy

Founded by Rueben and Jacob Auker, Bader’s Fine Furniture has seen generations of families pass through its doors. The Shebelsky family took the reins in 1953 and under their stewardship, the store continued to thrive. Sherri Shebelsky, the current owner, is a testament to the store’s legacy. Having started her career at Bader’s in 1977, she has witnessed significant shifts in the area and its economy, all while ensuring the store remained a reliable presence for its patrons.

End of an Era

With Shebelsky’s decision to retire, Bader’s Fine Furniture is set to close its doors. Located at 704 North Liberty Street, the store will commence the liquidation of its inventory on January 11. This coincides with a going-out-of-business sale offering 30-50% off on home accessories and furniture. The four-story building that has housed the store will also be listed for sale, marking the end of an era in Shamokin’s retail history.

A Community Pillar

The store’s closure reverberates beyond its commercial implications. Bader’s Fine Furniture has been more than just a store; it has been a pillar of the community, and its closure will leave a void. Shebelsky expressed her gratitude for the unwavering loyalty and support of the community, which has been instrumental in the business’s longevity. As the doors close for the final time, Bader’s Fine Furniture will leave behind a legacy of dedicated service and community spirit that won’t soon be forgotten.