Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Joins Forces with *NSYNC's Joey Fatone for 'A Legendary Night' Tour

Pop music's landscape is set for an electrifying fusion as AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys and Joey Fatone of *NSYNC gear up for their collaborative concert tour, dubbed 'A Legendary Night.' The tour, which has already sparked considerable excitement among fans of both iconic groups, promises a blend of nostalgic hits, live band performances, and a unique camaraderie between the two stars. Caught at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, McLean shared insights into the tour's setlist and his newfound favorite *NSYNC songs, revealing a mix of well-loved classics and surprising picks.

Fusion of Icons: Backstreet Boys Meet *NSYNC

The announcement of 'A Legendary Night' tour marks a significant moment in pop history, bringing together two key figures from what many consider the golden era of boy bands. AJ McLean and Joey Fatone, each hailing from groups that dominated the late '90s and early 2000s music scene, have decided to bridge the gap between their respective bands. The tour kicked off in Temecula, California, and after a successful initial run, more dates have been added due to high demand. According to McLean, the concert features a mix of Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC hits, covers, and even some comedic elements, ensuring a dynamic and entertaining experience for fans.

McLean's Favorite *NSYNC Tracks Unveiled

Interestingly, AJ McLean's favorite *NSYNC songs to perform on tour include 'Space Cowboy' and the more provocative 'Digital Get Down,' both off *NSYNC's third studio album, 'No Strings Attached.' Despite the friendly rivalry that existed between the two groups during their heydays, McLean's admiration for *NSYNC's music underscores the mutual respect and appreciation that has grown over the years. Additionally, McLean expressed his enthusiasm for 'Paradise,' a track from Justin Timberlake's new album, highlighting the continued relevance and evolution of the artists involved.

Implications and Future Prospects

The collaboration between AJ McLean and Joey Fatone for 'A Legendary Night' tour not only serves as a significant nod to the enduring legacy of their respective groups but also as a testament to the unifying power of music. As both artists look forward to delivering unforgettable performances and possibly adding more tour dates, the venture could pave the way for more collaborations between members of iconic groups. Beyond the nostalgia and excitement, this tour underscores the lasting impact