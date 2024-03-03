Backpacker Joe's Cross-Country Mission: Praying for America, Community by Community

Armed with a purpose, God, and a simple flip phone to call his mother, Joe Domina (known as "Backpacker Joe") embarked on an extraordinary journey through Bossier Parish this weekend. Joe's mission is unique: walking across America, praying for the nation's well-being and for the communities he passes through. His pilgrimage includes attending Catholic Mass in each city, a testament to his faith and dedication.

Communities Embrace a Walking Prayer

Since beginning his cross-country trek at the Statue of Liberty, Joe has touched the hearts of many. With no specific agenda other than to walk from community to community, praying for its residents, Joe's journey is a powerful symbol of faith in action. He believes in making reparation for his sins, praying for America, and helping others trust in Divine providence.

Throughout his journey, Joe has been welcomed by hundreds of individuals who join him in prayer, offer him sustenance, and even provide gift cards to support his mission. His story has resonated so deeply within communities that residents across Louisiana have opened their homes, local hotels, and even a fire station to provide him shelter.

A Man on a Divine Mission

Joe's commitment to his faith and the well-being of America's communities has not gone unnoticed. Father Karl Daigle, Pastor of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church in South Bossier, expressed admiration for Joe's love for people, sincerity, and humility after meeting him. "I just had a strong feeling that he's truly a man of God," remarked Father Daigle.

The support Joe receives is a testament to the impact of his journey. Through social media, particularly the Facebook page "Where Is backpackerjoe?", communities across the country have been able to follow his progress, offer support, and even extend hospitality.

The Impact of Faith in Motion

Joe's pilgrimage across America is more than a physical journey; it's a spiritual mission that brings communities together in prayer and support. His actions inspire others to reflect on their faith and the power of prayer, demonstrating the profound impact of one individual's commitment to a cause greater than themselves.

As Joe continues his journey, his story serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the importance of faith, community, and the kindness of strangers. His mission, rooted in prayer and love for his fellow Americans, exemplifies the profound difference one person can make in the lives of many.