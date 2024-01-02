Bachelorette Couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo File for Divorce

A once-beloved pair from Bachelor Nation, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo’s dreamy love story has met an unfortunate end. Bryan Abasolo, a chiropractor, filed for divorce from lawyer Rachel Lindsay on January 2, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who found love during the 13th season of The Bachelorette in 2017, had been married for four years. Court documents reveal Bryan’s request for spousal support and officially mark their separation date as New Year’s Eve, 2023. This development comes as a shocking contrast to the couple’s recent plans for family expansion, as shared by Rachel in a November interview with E! News.

From Bachelorette Romance to Unforeseen Divorce

The couple’s romance blossomed in the public eye during the 13th season of The Bachelorette. Their relationship culminated in a proposal and subsequent marriage in Mexico in 2019. However, Abasolo’s divorce filing reveals a different reality, one of living ‘different lives’ and enduring a separation since the end of 2023. The request for spousal support adds another layer of intrigue to the unfolding narrative.

A Private Relationship in the Public Eye

Despite their initial public courtship, Lindsay and Abasolo made a conscious decision to keep their marriage out of the spotlight. Lindsay defended their choice, stating their desire to control their relationship’s future and shield it from public scrutiny. The couple’s dwindling shared social media posts were not a reflection of their reality together, as per Lindsay’s previous statements.

Unfulfilled Dreams of Family Expansion

In an interview with E! News in November, Lindsay expressed her and Abasolo’s hopes of starting a family. However, she voiced the difficulties they were facing in the process. With no children to factor into the divorce proceedings, the question of custody or child support remains moot. As of the time of reporting, neither Rachel nor Bryan’s representatives have responded to E! News’ attempts for contact.