Baby Jade Ushers in 2024 as EIRMC’s ‘New Year’s Baby’

At the dawn of a fresh year, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) welcomed its first newborn of 2024, a baby girl named Jade. Born at 3:45 am on January 1, the baby arrived as a symbol of new beginnings and a joyous start to the year for her family and the medical center community. With a weight of 7 pounds, 9 ounces and a length of 20.5 inches, Baby Jade’s birth marked the continuation of a cherished tradition at EIRMC – the ‘New Year’s Baby.’

A Tradition of Celebration

Since time immemorial, the arrival of the first newborn at a hospital in the new year is a moment of celebration. At EIRMC, the birth of the ‘New Year’s Baby’ is honored with a special gift basket, a tradition that adds to the joy of the family and the hospital staff. This year, Baby Jade’s family, including her parents and older brother Jaiden, were the recipients of this basket filled with gifts from the EIRMC Volunteer Auxiliary.

Joyful Beginnings

The birth of a child is always a momentous occasion. But when that birth also symbolizes the start of a new year, it takes on a different hue altogether. Baby Jade’s arrival brings hope, joy, and a sense of renewal not only to her family but also to the entire community at EIRMC. As the ‘New Year’s Baby,’ she personifies the optimism that the advent of a new year brings.

A Symbol of Hope and Renewal

As the world steps into 2024, Baby Jade’s birth offers a moment to reflect on the cyclical nature of life and the promise of new beginnings. Her arrival, celebrated as the first birth of the year at EIRMC, has brought a wave of happiness within her family and the medical center community. As she grows, her story will forever remain a part of the hospital’s history, and her life will always be associated with the joy and hope that a new year brings.