en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Baby Jade Ushers in 2024 as EIRMC’s ‘New Year’s Baby’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Baby Jade Ushers in 2024 as EIRMC’s ‘New Year’s Baby’

At the dawn of a fresh year, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) welcomed its first newborn of 2024, a baby girl named Jade. Born at 3:45 am on January 1, the baby arrived as a symbol of new beginnings and a joyous start to the year for her family and the medical center community. With a weight of 7 pounds, 9 ounces and a length of 20.5 inches, Baby Jade’s birth marked the continuation of a cherished tradition at EIRMC – the ‘New Year’s Baby.’

A Tradition of Celebration

Since time immemorial, the arrival of the first newborn at a hospital in the new year is a moment of celebration. At EIRMC, the birth of the ‘New Year’s Baby’ is honored with a special gift basket, a tradition that adds to the joy of the family and the hospital staff. This year, Baby Jade’s family, including her parents and older brother Jaiden, were the recipients of this basket filled with gifts from the EIRMC Volunteer Auxiliary.

Joyful Beginnings

The birth of a child is always a momentous occasion. But when that birth also symbolizes the start of a new year, it takes on a different hue altogether. Baby Jade’s arrival brings hope, joy, and a sense of renewal not only to her family but also to the entire community at EIRMC. As the ‘New Year’s Baby,’ she personifies the optimism that the advent of a new year brings.

A Symbol of Hope and Renewal

As the world steps into 2024, Baby Jade’s birth offers a moment to reflect on the cyclical nature of life and the promise of new beginnings. Her arrival, celebrated as the first birth of the year at EIRMC, has brought a wave of happiness within her family and the medical center community. As she grows, her story will forever remain a part of the hospital’s history, and her life will always be associated with the joy and hope that a new year brings.

0
United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hispanic Leaders Express Concern Over Biden's Potential Election Defeat

By Safak Costu

Miami Heat Suffers Loss to Clippers: Jaquez Shines Amid Defensive Struggles

By Salman Khan

San Antonio Spurs Seek Disabled Player Exception for Injured Center Charles Bassey

By Salman Khan

BBB Offers Financial Guidance for New Year: A Focus on Smart Spending and Effective Complaint Handling

By Wojciech Zylm

Montgomery County Sets Stage for Summer Camp Fairs ...
@Education · 2 mins
Montgomery County Sets Stage for Summer Camp Fairs ...
heart comment 0
Trump’s Unfulfilled Border Wall Promise: Iron-Dome Defense by Supporters

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Trump's Unfulfilled Border Wall Promise: Iron-Dome Defense by Supporters
Series of Car Crashes Paralyze Traffic on I-95 Northbound, Delray Beach

By Wojciech Zylm

Series of Car Crashes Paralyze Traffic on I-95 Northbound, Delray Beach
Tragic Car Accident in Decatur, Nebraska: One Dead, Two Injured

By Saboor Bayat

Tragic Car Accident in Decatur, Nebraska: One Dead, Two Injured
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024

By Salman Khan

Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Hispanic Leaders Express Concern Over Biden's Potential Election Defeat
28 seconds
Hispanic Leaders Express Concern Over Biden's Potential Election Defeat
Miami Heat Suffers Loss to Clippers: Jaquez Shines Amid Defensive Struggles
33 seconds
Miami Heat Suffers Loss to Clippers: Jaquez Shines Amid Defensive Struggles
Sri Lanka's UNP MP Commends Rival Party Amidst Economic Crisis
2 mins
Sri Lanka's UNP MP Commends Rival Party Amidst Economic Crisis
San Antonio Spurs Seek Disabled Player Exception for Injured Center Charles Bassey
2 mins
San Antonio Spurs Seek Disabled Player Exception for Injured Center Charles Bassey
Trump's Unfulfilled Border Wall Promise: Iron-Dome Defense by Supporters
2 mins
Trump's Unfulfilled Border Wall Promise: Iron-Dome Defense by Supporters
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
3 mins
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
3 mins
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
3 mins
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
3 mins
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
44 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
48 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
51 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
58 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app