'Babes in the Gardens': Engaging Toddlers with Nature at Monk Botanical Gardens

The Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau, Wisconsin, is putting the 'green' in growing up with a new program called 'Babes in the Gardens.' This initiative, designed specifically for babies and young toddlers, provides a unique opportunity to engage with nature from an early age.

The Nature of Play

The program, held every Tuesday in the Red Yurt, includes activities that allow children to explore the natural world in a fun, playful manner. From reading stories about the environment to playing with toys, each activity is carefully planned to stimulate a child's interest in nature. One of the recent activities had the children painting snow with watercolors, allowing them to interact with nature in a creative way.

Filling the Gap

'Babes in the Gardens' was conceived by Youth and Family Program Manager Kaytie Ruesch. Recognizing a gap in nature-related activities for infants and young toddlers, Ruesch, a Crivitz native who has been working at Monk Gardens for four years, initiated this program. It not only encourages socialization among caregivers but also fosters a lifelong bond with the environment for the children.

A Future in Nature

Ruesch envisions participants growing with the program, eventually becoming naturalists and interns. The program, which runs until April 30, costs $3 per session, payable in cash. Members enjoy free admission, and accompanying adults aren't charged. Each session begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 9:30 a.m., providing an hour of immersive nature exploration for the young ones.