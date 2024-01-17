B.J. Kelley to Address PTSD in Motor Vehicle Collisions at Indiana Trial Lawyers Association Webinar

William "B.J." Kelley, a partner at the law firm Craig, Kelley, & Faultless, has been invited to present at an Indiana Trial Lawyers Association webinar. The event is scheduled for February 21. The spotlight of Kelley's talk will be 'The Prevalence, Identification, and Effective Treatment of PTSD in Motor Vehicle Collisions.'

A Focus on Eye Movement-Desensitization Therapy for PTSD

Kelley's presentation will delve into the benefits of eye movement-desensitization therapy for personal injury patients with PTSD from car crashes. This treatment, often overlooked, has shown significant promise in helping crash victims cope with the traumatic aftermath.

About B.J. Kelley: A Veteran Personal Injury Attorney

Kelley boasts over 30 years of experience as a personal injury attorney. His career has been marked by a relentless pursuit of justice, particularly in taking on insurance companies to assist injured individuals. A graduate cum laude from Georgetown University Law School in 1985, Kelley also holds a bachelor's degree from Emory University. He is licensed to practice in Indiana and Ohio.

Accolades and Contributions to the Legal Field

Kelley's work has been acknowledged by the National Trial Lawyers and Super Lawyers. He has been featured in The Best Lawyers in America since 2019 and is the author of a guide addressing soft tissue injuries and insurance companies. The firm Craig, Kelley, & Faultless was founded in 1999 and operates out of Indianapolis, Indiana, with additional offices in other states. Kelley manages the firm's office in Batesville, Indiana, making him a familiar figure in the local legal community.