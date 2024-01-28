Azul, Silver Airways Codeshare Expands Travel Options in US, Caribbean

The Brazilian low-cost airline, Azul, has strategically forged a codeshare agreement with Silver Airways, a regional carrier in the United States. This partnership is set to expand travel options for Azul customers to more regions in the United States and the Caribbean.

Extending Routes to the US and the Caribbean

This agreement will specifically provide feeder flights from Azul's US destinations, including Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, to various cities in Florida and the Bahamas. The new codeshare will allow Azul passengers to travel to cities such as Key West, Tampa, Gainesville, and Orlando within Florida, as well as to several islands of the Bahamas, including Marsh Harbour, North Eleuthera, Freeport, Georgetown, Governor's Harbour, and Bimini. In an additional move, Silver Airways is launching a new route to Providenciales in Turks & Caicos.

A Strategic Move by Azul

Azul has been tactically augmenting its network to the US and the Caribbean, with recent inaugurations of new routes and the resumption of flights between Brazilian cities and Orlando. The airline has emerged as the largest in Brazil by the number of scheduled flights and operates a diverse fleet for its extensive domestic, North American, and European network. The codeshare agreements with Silver Airways and other carriers such as JetBlue and United Airlines allow Azul to offer an extended range of destination options to its customers.

Silver Airways' Role

Silver Airways, headquartered in Florida with a Caribbean base in San Juan, operates a network centred on Florida cities and several Caribbean destinations using its fleet of ATR turboprop aircraft. The partnership with Azul further strengthens their commitment to providing high levels of service and extensive international network.