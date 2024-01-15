Axis Bank Chief Economist Warns Against Overreliance on Foreign Portfolio Investment Flows

Neelkanth Mishra, the Chief Economist at Axis Bank, has issued a warning over the assumption that foreign portfolio investment flows into the Indian equity markets will remain robust. This trepidation is rooted in the possibility of a global liquidity reduction due to fiscal unsustainability in the United States, where the fiscal deficit has significantly ballooned.

Global Liquidity and Indian Markets

Mishra suggests that the unexpected inflows into Indian markets in December, spurred on by the Federal Reserve’s surprising policy pivot, should not be misinterpreted as indicative of a long-term trend. He underlines that emerging market (EM) fund flows face a daunting future with the potential rise in U.S. rates, instigated by fiscal, not monetary, reasons.

U.S. Fiscal Deficit and its Implications

With the U.S. fiscal deficit anticipated to close at a hefty 8.5-9 percent of GDP, the allure of EM investments could wane in comparison to U.S. Treasuries offering around 4.5 percent returns. Mishra also draws attention to the fact that Indian equities appear pricey when juxtaposed with the U.S. 10-year yield.

The valuation discipline in large caps is partially a result of foreign investor participation, according to Mishra. He also warns of defects becoming glaringly apparent in the small and mid-cap segments in India, and posits that the equity risk premium is too low, bordering on negative, when compared to Indian government bonds.

The Equity Risk Premium and PE Multiples

Mishra believes that the correction in price-to-earnings (PE) multiples is unlikely to be immediate, as the market’s collective comprehension of the shifting environment requires time. Therefore, he advises that investors should not bank on lower rates when contemplating exits from stocks or the Nifty in the next three to five years.