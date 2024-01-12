Axiom Wealth Partners Joins Rockefeller Global Family Office: A New Chapter in Wealth Management

In an intriguing move that echoes a trend in the financial world, Axiom Wealth Partners, a formidable wealth management team managing a hefty $5.1 billion in client assets at Merrill Lynch, have made a significant transition. The 26-member team has joined hands with Rockefeller Global Family Office, a vital branch of Rockefeller Capital Management. This pivotal shift is set to take place in Grand Rapids, Michigan, marking a new chapter in the team’s professional journey.

A Powerhouse Team

The team, known in the industry as the Towner Lund Group and Towner Lund Howell Sharpe & Associates, is spearheaded by managing directors and private advisors Jeffrey Towner, David Lund, Brett Howell, and Craig Sharp. Their collective expertise and strategies have earned them the No. 43 ranking on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list for the current year. This commendation underscores the team’s stellar reputation and their dedication to delivering top-tier services to their clients.

A Rich Legacy

Axiom Wealth Partners isn’t simply an advisory team. It’s a diverse collective of professionals, including roles such as senior client relationship managers, client relationship managers, senior client associates, an investment manager, wealth management analysts, a marketing associate, and client associates. The team’s association with Merrill Lynch dates back to the mid to late 1990s for most of its senior members. The sole exception is Joel Barrett, who joined the team after a brief tenure at Edward Jones in 2006.

A New Beginning

This formidable team will now be under the leadership of Brett Thelander, the Northern Divisional director of Rockefeller Global Family Office. The transition is expected to bolster Rockefeller’s expansion plans while offering Axiom Wealth Partners a new avenue to deliver their expertise. Christopher Dupuy, president of Rockefeller Global Family Office, has lauded the team for their professional accomplishments and ethical reputation, stating that it resonates with Rockefeller’s brand and culture. Rockefeller Capital Management, founded in 2018, operates from 48 U.S. locations and one in London, managing a staggering $122 billion in client assets across its various divisions as of the end of 2023. This alliance with Axiom Wealth Partners is set to strengthen their position and expand their reach further.