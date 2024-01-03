AWS’s Justin Garrison Sheds Light on Amazon’s ‘Silent Sacking’ Strategy

Senior Developer Advocate at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Justin Garrison, found himself in an uncertain situation after his team was eliminated on September 1, 2023. Despite the team’s dissolution, Garrison continued to receive his salary, creating a unique circumstance that he and others believe is a new tactic employed by Amazon, termed ‘quiet firing’ or ‘silent sacking.’

Amazon’s Subtle Headcount Management

This subtle strategy, according to Garrison, is designed to reduce the company’s headcount without alarming shareholders or incurring the cost of severance packages. The move is seen as an attempt to force employees into conforming with the return-to-office (RTO) plans announced by Amazon in February 2023, or into less desirable positions within the company. Garrison’s job was initially designated as remote, but with the enforcement of RTO policies, his options became limited.

Garrison’s Silent Sacking Experience

Following the dissolution of his team, Garrison sought a severance package from Amazon but was unsuccessful. Left with no defined role but still receiving his salary, he documented his experience in a blog post. He revealed that he was not isolated in this situation; similar instances have occurred within the company and at other organizations. The practice, he asserts, is a departure from Amazon’s ‘two-pizza team’ philosophy, suggesting a shift towards a more centralized organization.

Resonating with Other Amazon Employees

Garrison’s revelations have struck a chord with many Amazon employees who have found themselves in similar circumstances. His account offers a glimpse into the changing dynamics within the tech giant, raising questions about the company’s management practices and their implications for the workforce. As the issue gains attention, the tech industry will undoubtedly watch closely how Amazon responds to these claims of ‘silent sacking.’