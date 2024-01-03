en English
Business

AWS’s Justin Garrison Sheds Light on Amazon’s ‘Silent Sacking’ Strategy

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
AWS’s Justin Garrison Sheds Light on Amazon’s ‘Silent Sacking’ Strategy

Senior Developer Advocate at Amazon Web Services (AWS), Justin Garrison, found himself in an uncertain situation after his team was eliminated on September 1, 2023. Despite the team’s dissolution, Garrison continued to receive his salary, creating a unique circumstance that he and others believe is a new tactic employed by Amazon, termed ‘quiet firing’ or ‘silent sacking.’

Amazon’s Subtle Headcount Management

This subtle strategy, according to Garrison, is designed to reduce the company’s headcount without alarming shareholders or incurring the cost of severance packages. The move is seen as an attempt to force employees into conforming with the return-to-office (RTO) plans announced by Amazon in February 2023, or into less desirable positions within the company. Garrison’s job was initially designated as remote, but with the enforcement of RTO policies, his options became limited.

Garrison’s Silent Sacking Experience

Following the dissolution of his team, Garrison sought a severance package from Amazon but was unsuccessful. Left with no defined role but still receiving his salary, he documented his experience in a blog post. He revealed that he was not isolated in this situation; similar instances have occurred within the company and at other organizations. The practice, he asserts, is a departure from Amazon’s ‘two-pizza team’ philosophy, suggesting a shift towards a more centralized organization.

Resonating with Other Amazon Employees

Garrison’s revelations have struck a chord with many Amazon employees who have found themselves in similar circumstances. His account offers a glimpse into the changing dynamics within the tech giant, raising questions about the company’s management practices and their implications for the workforce. As the issue gains attention, the tech industry will undoubtedly watch closely how Amazon responds to these claims of ‘silent sacking.’

Business United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

