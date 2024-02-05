AWR to Release Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results, Hosts Conference Call

On February 21, 2024, the American States Water Company (AWR), a reputable utility company serving over one million people across nine states, is set to release its financial results for both the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year of 2023, after the market closes. The announcement came from the company's President and CEO, Robert Sprowls, and CFO, Eva Tang, who will jointly hold a conference call to discuss these results the following day on February 22.

AWR: A Legacy of Consistent Dividends

Having commenced dividend payouts in 1931, AWR has a long-established history of enhancing shareholder value, maintaining a record of increasing dividends for an impressive 69 consecutive years. A feat that only a handful of companies listed on the New York Stock Exchange have managed to attain.

Expanding Services through Subsidiaries

AWR operates via its subsidiaries, including Golden State Water Company, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., and American States Utility Services, Inc., providing essential water and electric services in California. In addition to these services, AWR also extends contracted services for water and wastewater facilities on military bases across the country, further cementing its robust and diverse operational portfolio.

Investor Engagement: Conference Call and Q&A

The upcoming conference call, hosted by Robert Sprowls and Eva Tang, represents a valuable opportunity for interested parties to gain direct insights into AWR's financial performance. This call will not only include a discussion of the results but will also feature a Q&A session, allowing for a deeper understanding of the company's strategic direction. For those unable to attend the live conference, the call will be archived and available for replay until February 29, 2024, on www.aswater.com.