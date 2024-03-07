Away Launches Vibrant Soundwave Collection: A Must-Have for Spring Travels

March is here, which means warmer days are officially ahead. From spring break travel to family vacations and festival season to beachside breaks, there's plenty to look forward to. If you have plans for a much-needed getaway, it may be time to reassess your luggage.

If it's time for an upgrade, Away just dropped its second limited-edition drop of the year. In February they introduced the punchy Island Pink Collection and now for March, they're serving up the Soundwave Collection. Unlike Away's typical limited-edition drops which include solid colors, the Soundwave Collection is a trip, featuring fun and funky flourishes of pink, purple and blue.

Inspiration Behind the Soundwave Collection

Away Travel says the vibrant collection is inspired by "the sights and sounds of travel, this expressive collection features a colorful custom print that visualizes sound waves that embody the essence of exploration and musical escape." Whether you're a festival fanatic who loves music or someone who enjoys a pop of color, the Soundwave collection will not only make your travel brighter but will also ensure you'll never miss your suitcase at baggage claim again.

What's Included in the Collection?

As with all Away luggage, the suitcases are outfitted with 360-degree spinner wheels, TSA-approved combination locks, and an interior organization system featuring a compression pad and water-resistant laundry bag. Included in the new drop are the viral Bigger Carry-On, the Medium sized rolling suitcase and absolutely adorable luggage tags featuring smiley faces. There's also a colorful set of The Insider Packing Cubes to compress and organize everything inside your new suitcase to match.

Why This Collection Stands Out

Shop the Away Soundwave Collection. This line is not just about aesthetics; it's a blend of functionality, durability, and style. The unique soundwave pattern is a visual feast, setting it apart from the usual travel gear. It's an invitation to travelers to embrace the joy and vibrancy of their journeys, making it a perfect companion for the upcoming spring and summer adventures.

As we look forward to brighter days and the excitement of exploring new destinations, the Away Soundwave Collection serves as a reminder of the joy that travel can bring. With its unique design and practical features, it's set to become a favorite among travelers looking for luggage that combines style with functionality. The collection, with its promise of durability and eye-catching design, is likely to turn heads at airports worldwide, making every journey a little more special.