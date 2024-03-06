Award-Winning Acoustic Duo Ryanhood Celebrates 20 Years with Ohio State University Performance

On March 14, the Ohio State University at Marion campus is set to host an evening with Ryanhood, the acclaimed acoustic duo known for their vibrant folk-inspired music. Celebrating their 20th anniversary, Ryanhood's journey from street performers in Boston to international acoustic music award winners is a testament to their enduring appeal and musical evolution.

Advertisment

From Street Corners to Spotlight

Ryanhood's story began on the bustling streets of Boston's Quincy Market, where their dynamic performances caught the eye of a college booking agent. This chance encounter propelled them into the college touring scene, rapidly becoming "one of the most requested acts by college buyers all across the country," according to Campus Activities Magazine.

Their relentless touring has seen them perform in 47 US states, sharing stages with big names like Jason Mraz and Train, and firmly establishing them as a force in the acoustic music world.

Advertisment

20 Years of Musical Innovation

As Ryanhood steps into their 20th year, their musical journey is marked by more than just longevity; it's a celebration of continuous growth and the forging of a deep connection with their audience. Their latest album, "Under the Leaves," named Best of 2021 by For Folk's Sake, showcases their matured sound and storytelling prowess. Beyond their touring achievements, Ryanhood's roots in Tucson, Arizona have garnered them over a dozen Tucson Music Awards, cementing their status in their hometown's vibrant music scene.

A Night to Remember at Morrill Hall

The upcoming performance at Morrill Hall promises to be more than just a concert; it's an opportunity for fans and newcomers alike to experience the warmth and craftsmanship of Ryanhood's music live. With tickets priced accessibly, the event is poised to draw a diverse crowd, from students to seniors, all eager to celebrate two decades of acoustic excellence. As the duo prepares to take the stage, attendees can expect an evening filled with heartfelt melodies, intricate guitar work, and the unmistakable chemistry that has made Ryanhood a beloved name in folk and acoustic music.

As Ryanhood continues to grace stages across the country, their performance at The Ohio State University at Marion campus not only marks a significant milestone in their career but also offers an intimate glimpse into the journey of two musicians who have managed to stay relevant and beloved in the ever-evolving music landscape. This event is not just a concert; it's a celebration of resilience, artistry, and the unbreakable bond between two friends who have traversed the highs and lows of the music industry together. As the curtains rise on March 14, audience members will not just witness a performance; they will partake in a moment of musical history, two decades in the making.