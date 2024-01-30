Awaiting GM's Fourth-Quarter Earnings Amid Investor Anticipation

General Motors (GM), the automotive giant, is girding itself for the release of its fourth-quarter earnings report. Analysts on Wall Street, armed with average estimates from LSEG (formerly Refinitiv), anticipate a 10.3% decline in company revenue and a 45.3% drop in adjusted earnings per share compared to the same period in the previous year. The expected revenue sits at $43.11 billion, with a net income attributable to stockholders of $2 billion and adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of $3.8 billion.

Key Factors to Watch

Investors' eyes will be fixed on any additional costs arising from GM's new labor agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union. The anticipated 2024 guidance projections and the effect of vehicle pricing normalization on profits will also play a significant role in shaping investor sentiment. GM CEO Mary Barra has hinted that the company's 2024 budget is being orchestrated to counterbalance the escalated costs stemming from the new labor contracts.

GM's 2023 Guidance - A Recap

GM's reinstated 2023 guidance includes net income projections of $9.1 billion to $9.7 billion, EPS of $6.52 to $7.02, adjusted EBIT of $11.7 billion to $12.7 billion, and adjusted automotive free cash flow of $10.5 billion to $11.5 billion. This guidance factors in an estimated $1.1 billion hit from U.S. labor strikes and costs linked to a hastened $10 billion share repurchase program.

Electric Vehicle Endeavors & Cruise Status

Updates on GM's electric vehicle ventures and the status of its majority-owned autonomous vehicle subsidiary, Cruise, also carry significant interest. This is particularly salient in the wake of an October accident involving a pedestrian in San Francisco and the ensuing investigations. The outcome of these developments and their impact on GM's future trajectory will be closely watched.