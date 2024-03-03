Avon Updates Building Codes for Climate Goals, Aligns with Resort Communities

Town of Avon makes a significant leap in climate action goals with the recent update to its building codes, aiming to align its exterior energy efficiency standards with those of leading resort communities. During a council meeting on February 27, Avon Town Council moved to update its building codes, focusing on enhancing the Exterior Energy Offset Program (EEOP) to meet modern efficiency standards.
Modernizing Energy Standards
In an effort to stay competitive and environmentally conscious, Avon has decided to overhaul its EEOP, which was initially based on 2006 energy standards. Chief Building Official Derek Place highlighted the necessity of this move, acknowledging that the town's current standards are significantly outdated. The proposed amendments aim to increase the annual fuel utilization efficiency of new gas burning boilers and furnaces to a minimum of 92%. This change is part of a broader strategy to encourage the use of renewable energy sources, such as solar photovoltaic systems and heat pumps, for exterior energy needs including snowmelt systems, pools, spas, and fire pits.
Aligning Costs with Solar Energy
The previous EEOP system's fee structure, based on square footage and expected natural gas costs, was flawed as it did not accurately reflect the cost of offsetting energy use with solar energy installations. The revised program aims to rectify this by linking fees to a public calculator that considers both the efficiency of the system and the installation costs of solar energy solutions. This adjustment is expected to more accurately represent the "social cost of carbon," potentially leading to higher fees for properties that do not incorporate efficient energy offsets. However, these funds are earmarked for impactful environmental initiatives, including rebates for home energy assessments conducted by the Walking Mountains Science Center.
Future Prospects and Implementation
The updated EEOP standards, once fully approved, will apply to a range of outdoor energy uses with the goal of eventually eliminating the need for offset fees altogether through the adoption of renewable energy sources. The amendments, which are still under review for certain aspects, are expected to be implemented for all new building projects 30 days after their final approval. This move not only reflects Avon's commitment to environmental sustainability but also positions it alongside other eco-conscious resort communities striving for a greener future.
As Avon takes these steps towards updating its building codes for better energy efficiency and sustainability, the town sets a precedent for other communities to follow. By aligning costs with the true value of solar energy and encouraging the use of renewable resources, Avon is paving the way towards a more sustainable and environmentally responsible future.