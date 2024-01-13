en English
Disaster

Avista Urges Customers to Conserve Natural Gas Amidst Supply Challenges

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:51 am EST
Avista Urges Customers to Conserve Natural Gas Amidst Supply Challenges

In an urgent call to action, Avista Utility Company has appealed to its customers to conserve natural gas over the next 24 hours. This unexpected request follows a mechanical problem with a pipeline supplier, significantly impacting Avista’s natural gas supply capabilities.

Conservation Measures: Lower Thermostats and Reduced Hot Water Usage

Avista has urged both residential and industrial customers to curtail their natural gas consumption during this period. The company has specifically advised customers to lower their thermostat settings and limit the use of hot water, actions that will contribute substantially to conservation efforts.

Assurance of System Safety Amidst Supply Challenges

Despite the supply issue, Avista has fervently assured customers that their local gas system remains safe and unaffected by the third-party equipment failure. The company is diligently working to maintain operations and is taking proactive measures to mitigate any potential impacts on its customers.

Resources and Support for Affected Customers

Recognizing the inconveniences this situation may pose, Avista is providing continuous updates as the situation evolves. The utility company has directed customers in need of support to call 211 or visit the websites www.wa211.org or www.211.idaho.gov. This move underscores Avista’s commitment to customer welfare and service continuity, even in challenging times.

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

